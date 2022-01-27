The Guanajuato Film Commission Ignites Region’s Growth as a Top Shooting Location
The mission of the CFGTO is to link the multiple cultural and natural attractions of the state with the growth of the film and audiovisual industry
The Guanajuato Film Commission has successfully achieved the promotion for the abundant tourist attractions of the state of GuanajuatoGUANAJUATO STATE, MEXICO, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mexico´s passion for movies has been a constant for many years. Hundreds of movies have been filmed in Mexico, right across the border from one of the world’s most famous film industry cities—Hollywood. For Guanajuato, growth as a filming location has been phenomenal, thanks in part to the Guanajuato Film Commission (CFGTO).
The Guanajuato Film Commission (CFGTO) has successfully achieved national and international promotion for the abundant tourist attractions across the state of Guanajuato; all can be used as locations for a range of cinematographic and audiovisual projects. These ongoing cinematographic and audiovisual activities play an important role in fostering and promoting the cultural identity of the state.
Last year, as part of its mission, the Guanajuato Film Commission advised and assisted producers by providing them with information on support funds and economic development. And, also engaged in networking for the delivery of information face-to-face. This was done directly with each of the interested parties as well as with people in general, film producers, film directors, actresses and actors.
The greatest interest for projects was shown in the state’s two World Heritage cities, Guanajuato city and San Miguel de Allende. There was also high interest in the cities referred to as Pueblos Mágicos (Magical Towns), particularly in the municipality of Mineral de Pozos. And there was special interest on the part of the work team of the Egyptian Consulate in conducting a project with Guanajuato’s famous Mummy Museum.
Guanajuato ranks second nationally for hosting festivals and cinematographic events that generate and maintain recognition for the state of Guanajuato. As this is an audiovisual industry, the Guanajuato Film Commission (CFGTO) seeks to generate economic growth; not only by showcasing cinematographic and audiovisual projects, but also by helping to ignite and activate the audiovisual industry overall.
The Guanajuato Film Commission (CFGTO) was also able to participate in festivals and reach out to producers, directors, production managers and interested directors, among others. Here too, networking was carried out with the delivery of information in person, directly with each of the interested parties and to people in general.
Moreover, the movie “Sin señas particulares” filmed in Guanajuato and supported by the CFGTO; was the grand winner of the 2021 Ariel Awards, taking nine awards including Best Film. The Ariel Awards are the highest Mexican recognition of national and Iberoamerican cinematography, granted by the film guild, through the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences (AMMAC).
The Guanajuato Film Commission (CFGTO) supports projects in multiple ways, including through the dissemination of information, advice, links with authorities and institutions, representation permits and exhibition of public spaces. In addition, the CFGTO provides information, processes, and mechanisms so that filming, shooting, scouting, surveying, and shooting are simplified. For more information visit: https://comisionfilmgto.com/
