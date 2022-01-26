Eventsforce and EVENTIT partnership to shape the future of the MICE Community

Eventsforce announces the continued partnership with EVENTIT with a goal to connect, inspire, and educate event professionals across the UK and beyond.

UNITED KINGDOM, January 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eventsforce is pleased to announce a continued partnership with EVENTIT . The goal and purpose of this strategic alliance is to connect, inspire, and educate Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions (MICE) professionals across the UK and beyond at a time when many in the industry are planning their event portfolios for the year ahead while navigating a challenging and unpredictable global event environment.EVENTIT is dedicated to providing event professionals with the opportunity to acquire information, ideas, education, and networking opportunities throughout the year. With a commitment to powering the future of events , Eventsforce is ideally placed to help them achieve this, offering a comprehensive suite of next-generation event management solutions for live, virtual, and hybrid experiences.Eventsforce solutions will help EVENTIT meet their organizational and event goals, for example, “Eventsforce Registration” will allow the streamlining of the registration experience for in-person events. EVENTIT will have access to tailored experiences with personalized agendas, pricing, packages, and branded websites, as well as automation of event communications, improved agenda management, and contactless check-in using “Eventsforce Kiosk.” EVENTIT will also benefit from Eventsforce’s latest registration and ticketing platform, “Eventsforce Groups & Ticketing,” which will allow them to promote events, sell tickets, and manage all their attendees in one place.Ian Webb, head of business development for Eventsforce adds, “I am incredibly proud that the partnership with EVENTIT will be continuing in 2022. As the industry continues to recover, we're delighted to provide EVENTIT with our full range of tools, allowing them to take a flexible approach to their in-person and virtual events as they stand firmly behind the events industry.”About EventsforceEventsforce provides SaaS event management software that powers thousands of successful events each year. With offices in London (UK) and Denver (US), its customers span 14 different countries and represent some of the leading names in associations, PCOs, finance, education, government, and publishing.Whether you're running simple events, awards ceremonies or a full-scale digital conference, Eventsforce’s all-in-one event management platform gives organizations the flexibility they need to run virtual, in-person and hybrid events - from next-generation registration and group ticketing tools to virtual event platform, mobile apps, call for papers, networking, engagement and contactless check-in.For more information about Eventsforce and how it can help with your in-person and online events, please visit: www.eventsforce.com Stacie WingfieldVP of Marketing at Simpleview859-206-5020stacie.wingfield@simpleviewinc.com