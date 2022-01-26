Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 28, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 27, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Columbiana
East Palestine City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Cuyahoga
Hope Academy for Autism
FFR
07/01/2017 TO 06/30/2019
Randall Park High School
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Delaware
Big Walnut Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Guernsey
Guernsey County Agricultural Society
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Hamilton
AchievePoint Career Academy-Cincinnati
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Henry
Napoleon Area City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Mahoning
Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Valley STEM+ME2 Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Putnam
Kalida Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Stark
Stark County Schools Council of Governments
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Summit
Middlebury Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Trumbull
Bloomfield-Mespo Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Niles City School District
Fiscal Emergency Analysis Termination
07/01/2021 TO 06/30/2026
LGS - 3316 Termination Reports
Wayne
Wayne County Schools Career Center
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
