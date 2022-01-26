Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 28, 2022

For Immediate Release:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 27, 2022

Auditor of State Keith Faber's office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Columbiana East Palestine City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Cuyahoga Hope Academy for Autism FFR 07/01/2017 TO 06/30/2019 Randall Park High School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Delaware Big Walnut Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Guernsey Guernsey County Agricultural Society 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Hamilton AchievePoint Career Academy-Cincinnati IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Henry Napoleon Area City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Mahoning Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Valley STEM+ME2 Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Putnam Kalida Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Stark Stark County Schools Council of Governments IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Summit Middlebury Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Trumbull Bloomfield-Mespo Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Niles City School District Fiscal Emergency Analysis Termination 07/01/2021 TO 06/30/2026 LGS - 3316 Termination Reports Wayne Wayne County Schools Career Center IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State's office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies.

