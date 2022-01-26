Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 28, 2022

Submit Release
For Immediate Release:                                                      

January 26, 2022                                                                   

Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 27, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Columbiana

East Palestine City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Hope Academy for Autism

 FFR

07/01/2017 TO 06/30/2019

 

 

 

Randall Park High School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Delaware

Big Walnut Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Guernsey

Guernsey County Agricultural Society

 

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

AchievePoint Career Academy-Cincinnati

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Henry

Napoleon Area City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Mahoning

Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Valley STEM+ME2 Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Putnam

Kalida Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Stark

Stark County Schools Council of Governments

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Summit

Middlebury Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Trumbull

Bloomfield-Mespo Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Niles City School District

 

Fiscal Emergency Analysis Termination

 

07/01/2021 TO 06/30/2026

 

LGS - 3316 Termination Reports

 

 

 

Wayne

Wayne County Schools Career Center

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 28, 2022

