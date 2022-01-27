AcademicInfluence.com Launches One-Stop Resource for Students Who Need Information on Academic Subjects

Need to know more about an academic subject? AcademicInfluence.com gives students a single access point to 23 popular fields of study!

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATE, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High school, college, and grad school students alike are all-too familiar with the competitive frenzy of getting a great education. Navigating the internet for the best schools in a specific field of study, the names of leading scholars in those disciplines, important books, and the top degree programs available both online and on-campus can be a major undertaking. Who has the time?

AcademicInfluence.com now offers one-stop access to the subject matter areas students have been asking for:

Academic Disciplines at AcademicInfluence.com

Use the link above for quick access to 23 major discipline pages, each with information covering these topics:

• An overview of the subject area

• Best colleges and universities

• Best online degree programs

• Best on-campus degree programs

• Historical background

• Top influencers in history

• Top influencers today

• Essential books

• Controversial topics

• Career-related insights (coming soon)

• Additional feature topics

“These one-stop pages give students the who, what, where, when, why, and how behind these academic subjects—it’s a total package look at the subjects that interest students most,” says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and Wake Forest University professor of physics. “Students can access our unmatched rankings of schools in that field, degree info, names and bios of top scholars in that field, even controversies—the best of that subject area, all in one convenient place.”

The fields of study covered include the following (with more to come):

• Anthropology

• Biology

• Business

• Chemistry

• Communications

• Computer Science

• Criminal Justice

• Earth Science

• Economics

• Education

• Engineering

• History

• Literature & English

• Mathematics

• Medical

• Nursing

• Philosophy

• Physics

• Political Science

• Psychology

• Religious Studies

• Social Work

• Sociology

In addition to receiving in-depth information about a field of study they might wish to pursue, students will find free tools and resources at AcademicInfluence.com that can make the college preparation, selection, and admissions process easier:

• Custom College Rankings—Create custom school rankings through multiple selectable filter criteria personalized to a student’s needs

• College Admissions Consultants Directory—Find state-based listings of admissions consulting agencies and counselors who can help students get into a choice school

• Desirability Index—Show the degree to which students choose one school over another

• College Strategist—Find a student’s optimum target, safety, and reach schools

• Interviews—Hear tips and get insights from top education experts covering college admissions and more

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent, technology-driven, academic rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond. Its innovative and proprietary machine-learning technology—the InfluenceRanking™ Engine—scours the web’s top data repositories to map and measure the academic influence of a school or person. The result is better rankings for a better education. (See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this ranking technology.) AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth.

