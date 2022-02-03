The Linders Health Institute Offers Critical Workshop on Deadly Construction Cross Contamination
Poorly Trained Workers Contribute to Patient Deaths During Construction of Health Care BuildingsHEATHROW, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forensic investigations and root cause analyses of adverse events during construction show strong links to poorly trained and uninformed workers as the main causative factors. Healthcare is becoming more stringent with due diligence, but is still far behind the curve in meeting safety requirements.
Elevated counts of particulates, dust, moisture droplets and debris created during the project frequently act as vectors (vehicles) for pathogen transport and cross contaminate into patient care areas if not properly contained. Vulnerable and "at risk" patients are exposed to these pathogens, become ill and/or die from inhalation and ingestion of the contaminants.
Additionally, with the onset of Covid 19, there is more risk and liability during project real time. The risk escalates for “boots on the ground” workers, healthcare staff and the patient population. Workers having a knowledge of high-risk quadrants, germs and pathogen transport methods along with best practices for exposure reduction are able to be more proactive and ready.
The Linders Health Institute™, through our CFHC or Critical Facilities Health Care accreditation, prepares the project team and healthcare staff in a productive and comprehensive program that reduces risk and manages liability during work time and even afterwards. Known to provide the Gold Standard for ICRA or Infection Control Risk Assessment training, The Linders Health Institute™ teaches, educates and engages the student in actual roles of construction-all from the healthcare setting. Students graduate with the CFHC accreditation showing compliance for healthcare construction which meets The Joint Commission, DNV, CMS and other oversight organizational requirements.
To take advantage of this premier training, attend our next workshop March 10-11 2022 in Orlando Florid. For more information: info@thelindershealthinstitute.com or 1-844-GET-ICRA (844-438-4272) X1
About he Linders Health Institute™: The Linders Health Institute, an internationally recognized leader in interactive training, offers courses and accreditation programs to the AEC (architects, engineers, contractors) IAQ, and the healthcare industry. The programs address safety, compliance and exposure risks during construction of healthcare buildings and the built environment. They’re designed to make healthcare construction activities safer, while ensuring of compliance standards mandated by key organizations.
