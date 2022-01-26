Gray, Gray, & Gray Promotes Eight Staff Members

Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP is a business consulting and accounting firm based in Canton, Massachusetts.

CANTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP, a business consulting and accounting firm based in Canton, MA, has announced the promotion of eight team members to new positions:

• Linh Truong has been promoted to Tax Supervisor. She is a graduate of Boston University and joined the firm in 2017.

• Venice Touze, CPA, MST has been promoted to Tax Senior Manager. She joined the firm in 2009 and is a graduate of Bentley University and earned her Masters of Science in Taxation from Northeastern University.

• Martin Prendergast, MBA has been promoted to Tax Senior Manager. He is a graduate of Assumption University and joined the firm in 2012.

• Ashton Vigueras-LaRochelle has been promoted to Sage Intacct & Advisory Senior Integrations Consultant. He is a graduate of Suffolk University and joined the firm in 2019.

• Chris Dolan, MSA has been promoted to Audit Senior Staff Accountant. He joined the firm in 2019 and is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts Amherst and earned a Masters of Science in Accounting from Suffolk University.

• Adam Faria has been promoted to Tax Senior Staff Accountant. He joined the firm in 2019 and is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.

• Victoria Richards has been promoted to Tax Senior Staff Accountant. She joined the firm in 2019 and is a graduate of Johnson & Wales University and earned an MBA degree from Assumption University.

• Lisa Sullivan has been promoted to Bookkeeping Supervisor. She is a graduate of the University of New Hampshire’s Whittemore School of Business & Economics and joined the firm in 2021.

“The continued success of our firm and our ability to deliver the highest level of service in a timely manner depends on having the best people in the right positions,” said James DeLeo, MBA, CPA/MST. Gray, Gray & Gray’s Leading Partner. “Linh, Venice, Marty, Ashton, Chris, Adam, Victoria, and Lisa have proven their value to our business and our clients by their consistent excellence.”

Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP has been named by Forbes magazine as one of “American’s Best Tax and Accounting Firms,” and as one of the “Best of the Best” top 50 accounting firms in America by INSIDE Public Accounting magazine. The firm provides consulting, business advisory, tax, and audit & assurance services to clients in a broad range of industries. Gray, Gray & Gray is a member of CPAmerica Inc., one of the largest associations of independent accounting firms in the United States. For additional information, call (781) 407-0300 or visit www.gggllp.com.