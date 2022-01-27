EnginSoft USA Enables Multibody Dynamics for PTC Creo Users through New Interface
New Interface enables simplified and automated flexible body and contact modeling for Creo users
This new interface enables Creo users to immediately simulate real-world behavior on their assembles based on how the assembly was originally defined within Creo.”MCKINNEY, TX, USA, January 27, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- EnginSoft USA, a leading Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) company, today releases a new interface for PTC’s Creo® CAD software that enables data exchange between Creo and the worldwide leading flexible body Multibody Dynamics (MBD) software – RecurDyn.
— Mark Fisher, Sr. Director of Product Management at PTC
The new MBD for Creo Interface (CRIX) automates and simplifies the workflow of moving data from Creo to RecurDyn. It is very fast and easily exports an assembly from Creo, the summary of geometry, as well as all the joints associated with the geometry, into RecurDyn. Working with contacts in RecurDyn improves the ability to model springs, gears, bearings, and many other industrial applications. Key advantages to this new interface include:
• Easier to start modelling - transfer joints created in Creo directly into RecurDyn
• Preserves assembly structure
• Avoid duplicating work – if joints are available in CAD, they shouldn’t need to be recreated in the MBD model
• Keep geometry up to date – no need to remember or find your (or other's) geometry changes
• Improved process reduces clicks by 90%
“The new Creo interface for Multibody Dynamics will help reduce the manual work needed to associate geometry and mechanism joints when exchanging data with RecurDyn.” stated Mark Fisher, Sr. Director of Product Management at PTC. “This new interface enables Creo users to immediately simulate real-world behavior on their assembles based on how the assembly was originally defined within Creo.”
“PTC has been an industry leader through innovation and integration of value-added tools. We are excited to develop a tool that bridges their expertise in the CAD world with the expertise of RecurDyn and make flexible multibody simulations smoother for Creo users,” said Chris Wilkes, President and CEO.
EnginSoft engineers have extensive experience and expertise in Multibody Dynamics and CFD consulting and have completed thousands of CAE projects completed across a broad range of industries that includes automotive, energy, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, civil and structural engineering, metal machining and manufacturing, consumer goods and appliances, healthcare, and biomechanics, helping customers to leverage existing legacy and emerging simulation technologies.
"We are thrilled to release this elegant solution to automate the export of Creo assemblies and some of the metadata into RecurDyn and easily refresh the model when changes happened to the CAD model,” commented Dr. Andreas Vlahinos, CTO of Advanced Engineering Solutions and EnginSoft USA. “Now when the engineering team already has a Mechanism Dynamic model built in Creo they won’t have to recreate everything inside of RecurDyn since the Creo Mechanism joints can be automatically converted to RecurDyn joints.”
EnginSoft USA will be hosting a webinar on February 3, 2022, to discuss the benefits of CRIX and provide a live demonstration of the new interface. To attend, register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rbcaDka8RrOq7WJnAV93Nw.
Learn more the new Multibody Dynamics for Creo interface at https://enginsoftusa.com/Creo/creo-multibody-dynamics.html.
About EnginSoft USA
EnginSoft USA supports companies in design process innovation, with extensive skills and highly qualified staff. We provide a wide range of software and services including effective, high-quality consulting, advanced training, development of ad hoc custom software, and research. www.enginsoftusa.com
PTC and Creo are registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.
Alana Duma
EnginSoft USA
+1 469-458-2666
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Other
Multibody Dynamics for Creo