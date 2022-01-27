Submit Release
News Search

There were 906 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,707 in the last 365 days.

EOX Vantage Signs First European Client: Acorn Insurance and Financial Services

We have recently hired several team members who have extensive experience working with insurers in the U.K., so we’re ready to handle the responsibility and challenge of a more international clientele”
— Sudhir Achar
BEACHWOOD, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Granite Underwriting has appointed EOX Vantage as a strategic partner to support the back-office operations for Acorn Insurance and Financial Services Ltd.

Acorn is EOX Vantage’s first client in the European market. The Liverpool-based enterprise has provided car and home insurance, as well as specialty insurance lines for vehicle-related businesses such as taxis and commercial vans, since 1982.

Initial functions will include handling incoming correspondence from policyholders and other insurers; inputting financial information into a payment system; updating the claims system with changes; and staffing the webchat tool.

Services for Acorn will be accomplished by the Managed Services team located in Bangalore, India. Fast, secure turnaround of all transactions is ensured through an approach combining ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certifications alongside Six-Sigma methodology. EOX Vantage claims the team can save clients an average of 30%+ in operating expenses and help them realize a 3-10% increase in policy retention.

The team uses insurance industry-optimized modules of EOX Vantage’s Enterprise Operating System (EOX). The EOX platform is a suite of unified cloud-based apps to run any business, all in one secure place. It provides business intelligence and analytics so users can enhance business efficiency and make better informed decisions. For insurers, the EOX integrates with and maximizes the organization’s agency management system to increase efficiency and data flow.

“I can’t tell you how exciting it is to break into the U.K. and Europe,” said Sudhir Achar, CEO of EOX Vantage. “We have recently hired several team members who have extensive experience working with insurers in the U.K., so we’re ready to handle the responsibility and challenge of a more international clientele. We plan to expand our global reach even more in 2022.”

For more information, please contact Mike Fieseler.

About EOX Vantage: At EOX Vantage, our goal is to deliver premier service with insights that boost overall operations. Clients choose EOX Vantage products and services to improve their operational efficiencies. Our proprietary software, the Enterprise Operating System (EOX), and back-office support allow clients to focus on what they do best by reducing the time it takes to manage the essential, non-core aspects of their operations and improve their effectiveness with data and insights. Through the actionable dashboards and data analytics of our secure, all-in-one platform, businesses gain the visibility they need to make better informed decisions, resulting in increased productivity, enhanced collaboration and reduced time and cost. Please visit our website for more information.

Mike Fieseler
EOX Vantage
+1 216-298-1616
mikef@eoxvantage.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

EOX Vantage Signs First European Client: Acorn Insurance and Financial Services

Distribution channels: Insurance Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.