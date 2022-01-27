EOX Vantage Signs First European Client: Acorn Insurance and Financial Services
BEACHWOOD, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Granite Underwriting has appointed EOX Vantage as a strategic partner to support the back-office operations for Acorn Insurance and Financial Services Ltd.
— Sudhir Achar
Acorn is EOX Vantage’s first client in the European market. The Liverpool-based enterprise has provided car and home insurance, as well as specialty insurance lines for vehicle-related businesses such as taxis and commercial vans, since 1982.
Initial functions will include handling incoming correspondence from policyholders and other insurers; inputting financial information into a payment system; updating the claims system with changes; and staffing the webchat tool.
Services for Acorn will be accomplished by the Managed Services team located in Bangalore, India. Fast, secure turnaround of all transactions is ensured through an approach combining ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certifications alongside Six-Sigma methodology. EOX Vantage claims the team can save clients an average of 30%+ in operating expenses and help them realize a 3-10% increase in policy retention.
The team uses insurance industry-optimized modules of EOX Vantage’s Enterprise Operating System (EOX). The EOX platform is a suite of unified cloud-based apps to run any business, all in one secure place. It provides business intelligence and analytics so users can enhance business efficiency and make better informed decisions. For insurers, the EOX integrates with and maximizes the organization’s agency management system to increase efficiency and data flow.
“I can’t tell you how exciting it is to break into the U.K. and Europe,” said Sudhir Achar, CEO of EOX Vantage. “We have recently hired several team members who have extensive experience working with insurers in the U.K., so we’re ready to handle the responsibility and challenge of a more international clientele. We plan to expand our global reach even more in 2022.”
