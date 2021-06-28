Cleveland Plain Dealer Names EOX Vantage a Winner of the Northeast Ohio Top Workplaces 2021 Award
EOX Vantage has been awarded Top Workplaces 2021 by The Plain Dealer Top Workplaces. The list is based on employee feedback gathered by a third-party survey.
We have always thought EOX Vantage is a fantastic place to come and work, and now it feels great to be officially recognized.”BEACHWOOD, OHIO, USA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EOX Vantage has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by The Plain Dealer Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection.
— Sudhir Achar
“We are ecstatic to be named a Top Workplace,” said EOX Vantage CEO Sudhir Achar. “We especially appreciate this honor during the pandemic, as we have been working very hard to make accommodations for all our team members during the past year. We have always thought EOX Vantage is a fantastic place to come and work, and now it feels great to be officially recognized.”
The northeast Ohio-based company has remained committed to empower and equip its team over the course of the pandemic. EOX Vantage’s business continuity team mobilized a 48-hour effort to acquire and deliver needed equipment, in some cases delivering to team members’ homes, to go remote with no break in business when lockdown orders started. The organization also created an emergency hotline to help with any team member’s individual or family concerns and expanded insurance claim coverage for COVID-19 expenses.
EOX Vantage team members gave top scores for the company’s support of staff, management style, corporate direction and providing a sense of meaningful work. Some of their survey comments included:
• “I feel I am heard and am part of a family.”
• “EOX Vantage has a great vision as a company, provides growth opportunities and encourages acquiring new skills on the job.”
• “There is a sense of cohesion and cooperation. Everybody has a positive mindset and enjoys working with one another.”
“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”
About EOX Vantage: At EOX Vantage, our goal is to deliver premier service with insights that boost overall operations. Clients choose EOX Vantage products and services to improve their operational efficiencies. Our proprietary software, the Enterprise Operating System (EOX), and back-office support allow clients to focus on what they do best by reducing the time it takes to manage the essential, non-core aspects of their operations and improve their effectiveness with data and insights. Through the actionable dashboards and data analytics of EOX Vantage’s secure, all-in-one platform, businesses gain the visibility they need to make better informed decisions, resulting in increased productivity, enhanced collaboration and reduced time and cost.
About Energage: Making the world a better place to work together.™ Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million 2021employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people.
