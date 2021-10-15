EOX Vantage Bolsters Insurance, Transportation Offerings with the Hyperscience Platform
EOX Vantage has partnered with Hyperscience to support and supplement functionality for clients through its patented EOX software.
For us to work with Hyperscience was an obvious advantage. Our two companies have a lot of synergy... helping clients digitally transform their business by getting the most out of their data.””BEACHWOOD, OH, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EOX Vantage has partnered with Hyperscience to support and supplement functionality for clients through its patented Enterprise Operating System (EOX) software.
— Sudhir Achar
The EOX is a suite of unified cloud-based apps to run a business, all in one secure place. The EOX platform quickly builds easy-to-use, low-code/no-code, cost-effective applications. It provides optimized business intelligence and analytics – allowing users to enhance efficiency and productivity, as well as make better informed decisions based on real-time data. EOX gets all other software and systems in an enterprise to talk to each other and share information.
The strengths of the Hyperscience platform will allow EOX users to leverage even more power and agility out of the system to automate ineffective manual workflows, drive efficiency and enhance both customer experiences and decision making.
The Hyperscience platform uses proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and other automation technologies to enable a new era of human and machine collaboration that hyper-automates business processes to deliver radically improved organizational agility and accelerate digital transformation.
It was developed and trained to ingest, classify, separate and deduplicate diverse documents – even ones that are stained, crumpled, poorly handwritten or have other discrepancies – providing better accuracy, greater connectivity and increased configurability to double throughput on day one. Hyperscience users can set their desired target accuracy and the machine will automate against that goal, generally achieving over 80% automation at over 98% accuracy on day one, with additional improvements over time.
Potential applications exist for any industry, but the benefits are clear for EOX Vantage’s two main verticals: insurance and transportation.
Insurers will gain the capability to enable faster and more effective maintenance of the entire policy lifecycle, including enrollment, underwriting and claims processing – all of which have been hampered by insurance’s historical reliance on paper applications with volumes of data requested to produce a quote.
Trucking fleets likewise generate large amounts of paper for daily business needs. They can streamline document usage while increasing accuracy, speeding invoice cycles and leveraging their data to optimize routes and deliveries, cut fuel expenses and mitigate safety risks.
“We’re always on the lookout to develop strategic partnerships that further our capabilities, improve our services and make a stronger appeal to the market,” said Sudhir Achar, CEO of EOX Vantage. “For us to work with Hyperscience was an obvious advantage. Our two companies have a lot of synergy, with a similar approach and view to helping clients digitally transform their business by getting the most out of their data.”
About EOX Vantage: At EOX Vantage, our goal is to deliver premier service with insights that boost overall operations. Clients choose EOX Vantage products and services to improve their operational efficiencies. Our proprietary software, the Enterprise Operating System (EOX), and back-office support allow clients to focus on what they do best by reducing the time it takes to manage the essential, non-core aspects of their operations and improve their effectiveness with data and insights. Through the actionable dashboards and data analytics of our secure, all-in-one platform, businesses gain the visibility they need to make better informed decisions, resulting in increased productivity, enhanced collaboration and reduced time and cost. Please visit https://www.eoxvantage.com/ for more information.
eoxvantage.com
+1 216-452-0324
info@eoxvantage.com
EOX Vantage
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn