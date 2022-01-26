Submit Release
TeamBest Global Companies & Best Cyclotron Systems, Inc. Announce Shipment of World’s Very First 6 MeV Proton Cyclotron

TBG & BCS announce shipment of their 6 MeV Compact/High Current Proton Cyclotron for Generation of Neutron Beams & Medical Isotope Production

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TeamBest Global Companies (TBG) and Best Cyclotron Systems, Inc. (BCS) announce the shipment of the world’s very first 6 MeV Proton Cyclotron, operating in excess of 500 micro amp current, to a National Lab today. The design, development and manufacture was a combined effort of BCS's Vancouver, Canada facility and Best Theratronics Ltd. manufacturing facility in Ottawa, Canada. This cyclotron is the first of multiple High Current Proton Cyclotrons that the TeamBest Global Companies will be shipping in the coming months of 2022.

BCS is a leader in the design, development and manufacture of novel cyclotrons for production of isotopes and neutron beams for health care institutions, research and academic centers.

