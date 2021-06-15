Best ABT & Best Cyclotron Systems of TeamBest Global Introduce a New Novel B3d Low Energy Proton/Deuteron Cyclotron
Best ABT & Best Cyclotron Systems Introduce a New Novel B3d Low Energy Proton/Deuteron Cyclotron for Material Science Research & Other ApplicationsVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the last several years, TeamBest Global (TBG) Companies have developed a series of cyclotrons for medical, industrial and research applications. Recently TBG Companies have developed a Sub-Compact Low Energy 3 MeV Proton/Deuteron Cyclotron for research applications in material sciences. The new materials applications cyclotron is a self-shielded unit weighing about 2 tons and occupying a small footprint. It still accomplishes an important role as a novel tool for materials science research and development. There have been a number of inquiries about the availability of materials science cyclotrons, and now there is a New B3d Cyclotron that addresses these needs.
The Best Model B3d Sub-Compact Cyclotron Characteristics are given below:
– Accelerated Proton Particle: 1 to 6 MeV Energy, Maximum Beam Current of 2µA
– Accelerated Deuteron Particle: 1 to 3 MeV Energy, Maximum Beam Current of 2µA
Some of the other salient features of this cyclotron system include:
– External analysis vacuum chamber included
– Beam envelope at sample position >2 mm
– System is self-shielded
– Small footprint (less than 5 m x 5 m)
– Includes sample and detector chamber
– Automated turn-on and turn-off control sequences
– Remote monitoring for diagnostics and scheduled maintenance
TBG Companies will customize this cyclotron to suit medical/industrial/research applications and needs.
TeamBest Global (TBG) Companies and Best Cure Foundation (BCF) are planning to establish hundreds of cyclotrons and other systems worldwide for Radioisotope Production, Research, Green Energy, etc., and operate them for more efficient Medical Diagnosis/Treatment/Research and Green Energy Developments.
For more information about TeamBest Global Companies, Best Cyclotron Systems, Best ABT Molecular Imaging, Best NOMOS and Best Cure Foundation, please visit:
www.teambest.com
www.bestcyclotron.com
www.bestabt.com
www.bestnomos.com
www.bestcure.md
