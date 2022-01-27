Solifi Joins Blackberry Ivy Advisory Council To Enhance The Connected Vehicle Future

Collaboration will integrate BlackBerry IVY with Solifi’s open finance platform to drive new data-centric product offerings for OEMs and auto lenders.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solifi today announced a collaboration with BlackBerry Limited that will integrate BlackBerry IVY™ with the company’s open finance platform to drive innovative, high-impact finance use cases for OEMs and automotive finance providers.

Solifi becomes the first automotive finance technology provider to join the BlackBerry IVY Advisory Council to accelerate their development community’s focus on creating high-impact technology use cases and solutions that leverage in-vehicle data. Council members help drive the BlackBerry IVY roadmap, focusing on co-value development with a view to addressing key pain points that OEMs are looking to solve.

BlackBerry IVY will complement Solifi’s open finance platform by providing a reliable and secure way to access a broad catalog of vehicle sensor data to enhance existing value-added services, optimize business operations, and power a new wave of innovative products and services. Access to rich, real-time data will accelerate the predicted once-in-a-generation shift to new financing models that are fundamentally changing the way consumers and businesses use and manage vehicle resources. This shift will drive increasing numbers to forego traditional ownership of vehicle assets in favor of pay-for-use or shared-ownership financing models.

As the newest member of the BlackBerry IVY Advisory Council, Solifi is uniquely positioned to promote and advocate for the global automotive finance industry, which includes OEMs, banks, and independent automotive financing firms.

With many parts of the broader automotive industry eager for granular real-time and near real-time data sets to determine residual value assessments, maintenance and repair costs, for example, integration with BlackBerry IVY will enable Solifi to provide its customers with better fleet management services and more intelligent cost-forecasting.

“We are thrilled and honored to partner with BlackBerry and the broader IVY Advisory Council members,” says David Hamilton, CEO of Solifi. “By 2030, forecasts indicate 95% of all new vehicles sold globally will be connected. Experts anticipate this exponential increase in connectivity and data availability will represent $250bn - $400bn of incremental revenue opportunity for the automotive industry.”

He adds that now is a timely opportunity to bring forward the voice of the automotive finance industry and help deliver solutions that provide real value to OEMs, lenders, fleet managers, and consumers. “We look forward to collaborating with BlackBerry and introducing intelligent, data-driven solutions for the next generation of retail, fleet, and wholesale automotive financing.”

“It’s a great pleasure to welcome Solifi as the newest member of the BlackBerry IVY Advisory Council, a select group of companies across the transportation and mobility industries who are quite literally driving and shaping the future of what it means to get from A to B,” said Peter Virk, Vice President of IVY Product and Ecosystem, BlackBerry. “Solifi are trusted by leading players across both the automotive and financial services value chains, and with BlackBerry IVY, together, we have the potential to turbocharge innovation and unlock new streams of revenue in an industry on the cusp of profound transformation in terms of how vehicles are valued, paid for, managed, repaired and optimized.”

Solifi delivers a global portfolio of end-to-end, integrated solutions to the automotive finance market, which are used by many of the world’s leading OEMs and financial services firms. Solifi’s open finance platform easily integrates with third-party partners, like BlackBerry and helps secured finance lenders automate their workflows, reduce risk, launch innovative product and service offerings, and make more informed decisions about their businesses.

About Solifi

IDS, William Stucky & Associates, and White Clarke Group are now Solifi, delivering a solid financial technology foundation for equipment, working capital, wholesale, and automotive finance firms. At Solifi, we believe that commerce is only as strong as the system it runs on. Our mission is to reshape finance technology by bringing together proven solutions into a singular powerful technology platform designed to help you protect and scale your business. We guard your company by being precise and reliable, we guide you to success by combining powerful technology with proven expertise, and we help you grow by unleashing the potential of your business. For more information, please visit www.solifi.com.