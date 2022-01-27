Pindar Van Arman Showcases ‘Ghosts in the Machine’ on MORF AI ArtStick™ During ‘22 FOR 2022’ NFT Art Auction
The MORF AI ArtStick™ is enabling digital art collectors to acquire, curate and showcase Pindar Van Arman's new artwork on the best canvas possible, their TV.”SAN JOSE, CA, USA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading NFT artists and emerging players in the art world are offering 22 all-new NFTs in the '22 FOR 2022' auction taking place January 26 through February 8, 2022. The auction is presented by Artsy and Verisart bringing works by contemporary artists with NFTs across artistic disciplines, styles, and generations. Participating artists reflect a variety of mediums such as AI, painting, installation, digital imagery, photography, robotics, sculpture, and video. Some of the prominent artists include Shepard Fairey, Pindar Van Arman, Mario Klingemann, Vhils, Penny Slinger, and more.
One of the featured artists, Pindar Van Arman, started on his technology enabled transformative art journey almost 20 years ago by using AI to teach robots to paint with a brush on canvas. He worked in obscurity for many years until being featured in an NPR story that led to his TEDx Talk ‘Teaching Creativity to Robots.’ From there, his work grew in popularity and went on to win multiple international honors including the Shortlist at Barbican’s Dev-Art Competition in 2014 and the First Place Prize in Robot Art 2018. An early crypto enthusiast, Van Arman was one of the first artists creating art on the blockchain. His ‘bitGANs’ are a culmination of his life’s work with AI and crypto. They are a brief history of the space as well as a semi-autobiographical record of his journey through it. Pindar Van Arman’s, ‘Ghosts in the Machine - bitGANg 1001’ (2022) is taking an early lead at the ‘22 FOR 2022’ auction.
Van Arman is a founding artist at MORF AI, a Silicon Valley tech startup infused with the excitement of Hollywood delivering fine art to digital screens by award winning artists using breakthrough technologies like AI, robotics and neuroscience. MORF AI features moving paintings, lost art resurrections, dreaming photographs, 3D moving fractals and creative robots. MORF AI adds a new experiential dimension with an industry-first ArtStick™ that transforms any TV or digital screen into a mind-expanding fine art gallery that takes premium collecting to a new level for art lovers, collectors and NFT art investors. Learn more at https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/560929059/nvidia-ai-podcast-fusing-art-and-tech-exponential-technologies-and-the-morf-ai-artstick-transforming-the-art-world.
“MORF AI is proud to be collaborating with Pindar Van Arman. The MORF AI ArtStick™ is enabling digital art collectors to easily acquire, curate, and showcase Pindar Van Arman's new artwork on the best canvas possible, their TV”, said Scott Birnbaum CEO and Co-Founder of MORF AI. Birnbaum added, "Van Arman's 'Ghosts in the Machine' is proof that exponential technologies like artificial intelligence is extending human artistic creativity."
Pindar Van Arman noted, “Giving collectors my artwork on a MORF AI ArtStick enables them the flexibility to display and enjoy their collection anywhere in their homes, or friend’s homes, where a TV or display with an HDMI port exists. This adds a whole new dimension to enjoying art. It is a great way to experience bitGANs.”
MORF AI is a Silicon Valley tech startup infused with the excitement of Hollywood delivering fine art to digital screens by award winning artists using breakthrough technologies like AI, robotics and neuroscience featuring moving paintings, lost art resurrections, dreaming photographs, 3D moving fractals and creative robots. MORF AI adds a new experiential dimension with an industry-first ArtStick™ that transforms any TV or digital screen into a mind-expanding fine art gallery that takes premium collecting to a new level for art lovers, collectors and NFT art investors. ArtStick™ is a trademark of MORF AI, Inc.
Pindar Van Arman's bitGANs are artificially intelligent beings that have begun creating themselves from GANs (Generative Adversarial Networks). While it is unclear how they are doing it or even why they are appearing, the phenomenon is being closely studied and documented by their collectors. You can find out more as the mystery unravels itself on www.bitgans.com or at www.morf.gallery/artist/pindar-van-arman/.
