Magic Valley Region Winter Feeding Advisory Committee Tour

The purposes of the Magic Valley Winter Feeding Advisory Committee is to provide recommendations to IDFG regional staff on the implementation of emergency winter feeding for big game. The purpose of this meeting and tour is to show the Winter Feeding Advisory Committee locations where winter feeding occurred during the 2017 winter.

Meeting Agenda for January 31st, 2022 Feed Site Tour 9:45 am: Depart IDFG Magic Valley Regional Office 11:00 am - 1:00 pm: Visit 2017 emergency winter feed sites in Carey, Picabo, Bellevue, and Hailey, ID. 1:00 - 2:00 pm: Visit Bullwhacker non-emergency winter feed site 4:00 pm: Return to Magic Valley Regional Office

Please contact Miranda Reinson at 208-324-4359 with questions.

