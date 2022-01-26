Submit Release
Royalton Barracks // Pedestrian Motor Vehicle Crash ***UPDATE***

** Following investigation, Elizabeth Templeton was cited to appear before the Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division for the charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident: Death Resulting, on 02/23/2022 at 8:00am. **

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21B203421                                      

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Max Fabian

STATION: Royalton Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 10/15/2021 11:07am

STREET: Churchill Rd

TOWN: Brookfield VT

WEATHER: Overcast

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Elizabeth Templeton

AGE: 77     

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookfield, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver's side front end damage, damage to windshield

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: Not transported

 

PEDESTRIAN: Brenda Flint

AGE: 44     

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

INJURIES: Yes

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Memorial Hospital

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 10/15/2021, at approximately 1107 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks

responded to the report of an unconscious person on the side of Churchill Rd in

Brookfield, VT. This individual was identified as Brenda Flint (44). Vehicle

parts were located nearby which indicated Flint was struck by a motor vehicle.

Flint was transported by DHART to Dartmouth Hitchcock Memorial Hospital in

Lebanon due to serious injury.

 

Troopers located a 2013 Subaru Outback with damage to the driver's side

headlight and windshield. The operator was identified as Elizabeth Templeton

(77). The damage appeared consistent with the vehicle debris located on scene.

The vehicle was seized and transported to the Royalton Barracks for further

investigation. No other information is available at this time.

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

