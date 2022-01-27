Bad Elf Adds Android Support for Laser Offset Workflow in Esri ArcGIS Field Maps

Bad Elf Flex with LTI Rangefinder and Esri ArcGIS Field Maps Bad Elf Flex App Workflow

Bad Elf, LLC provides the first integrated laser offset workflow for data collection in GNSS-challenged environments using Esri ArcGIS Field Maps for Android.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bad Elf, LLC now provides the first integrated laser offset workflow for acquiring high-accuracy field data in GNSS-challenged environments using Esri ArcGIS Field Maps for Android. This workflow integrates Bad Elf and Laser Tech (LTI) hardware in collaboration with ArcGIS technology from Esri, the global leader in location intelligence.

"Extending compatibility to the Android mobile operating systems further promotes our commitment to the Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) professional. As a member of the Esri Partner Network, we are pleased to collaborate with Esri in offering this capability to our Android customers,” said Larry Fox, VP Marketing and Business Development at Bad Elf.

The Bad Elf Flex® connects to any LTI TruPulse® rangefinder over a wired or Bluetooth connection to deliver high-accuracy location data to Esri ArcGIS Field Maps. Mobile workers now efficiently complete position and height data collection in access-limited situations, saving time, money, and effort.

“With the inclusion of Android support, Bad Elf introduces a powerful and innovative solution for accurate location offset and height data capture that extends the capabilities of ArcGIS Field Maps across all supported platforms,” Esri Product Lead Jeff Shaner said.

Bad Elf's app workflow focuses on enhancing productivity, reducing field collection difficulties, and mitigating quality issues. The Bad Elf app workflow runs on Android and iOS. Connection versatility minimizes operating system limitations and allows for app-based or standalone operation. Bad Elf also provides free tools for Esri ArcGIS Desktop and ArcGIS Pro for configuring offset-enabled point feature capture using the ArcGIS Field Maps on iOS and Android.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

About Bad Elf, LLC

Bad Elf's line of GNSS receivers empower GIS and survey professionals to collect high-accuracy field data using any phone, tablet, or laptop. Our products work with any location-based app running on iOS, Android, or Windows. All Bad Elf’s Bluetooth receivers have an integrated LCD screen and intuitive user interface to provide status information and perform standalone data collection when needed.

Bad Elf’s products and services evolve within a framework of learning from our customers and applying our diverse and deep technical skills to deliver exceptional offerings that solve real-world challenges. Within this mindset, we seek to create technology that is sufficiently advanced to appear to the consumer as Engineering Magic®. While our solutions manifest as technology built for today, they envelop platforms that allow us to respond nimbly to continual change and opportunity explored in partnership with our customers.

