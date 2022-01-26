Submit Release
News Search

There were 726 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,478 in the last 365 days.

Cascade and Payette Lakes ice conditions - Jan. 25, 2022

On Tuesday, January 25th we checked surface and ice conditions on Cascade and Payette Lakes. On Lake Cascade,  surface and ice conditions are excellent on the majority of the lake. However, poor ice conditions (white ice) exist between the Sugarloaf Island and Crown Point areas. These conditions are a result of heavy snow accumulation during early season ice formation. We urge anglers to use caution if traveling in these areas. Foot and snowmobile remain the only recommended methods of travel at this time. The weather forecast for this weekend is favorable for ice fishing with stable weather consisting of warm days and cold nights. Warm afternoon temperatures may result in degrading surface conditions (slush). See below for details. 

At Lake Cascade I measured ice conditions at three locations. At Van Wyck access (south end), I measured nine inches of clear ice underneath four inches of white compacted ice, and three inches of snow. At Crown Point Access (south end near the dam), I measured six inches of clear ice underneath seven inches of white ice, and three inches of snow. At Sugarloaf Island (central), I measured seven inches of clear ice under five inches inches of white ice, and four inches of snow.  These measurements were all taken over 200 yards from shore. 

 On Payette Lake we recorded surface and ice conditions roughly 100 yards offshore from the Mile High Marina boat ramp. We measured six inches of clear ice underneath two inches of white ice and three inches of snow. Due to early season ice conditions, we urge anglers to use caution if venturing out onto Payette Lake at this time. 

These checks were conducted in specific parts of the lake and do not represent the water body as a whole.  Drill holes and check for yourself - use caution and don't go alone. Ice can be very thin along cracks as ice sheets expand and contract. Stay tuned for another ice update next week.

Printed maps of ice fishing access areas on Lake Cascade and Horsethief Reservoir are now available at local tackle shops in Cascade and McCall, as well as the Fish and Game office. For fishing regulations, recommended species, and other information for the McCall area, visit the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Fishing Planner, or contact the McCall Fish and Game office at (208) 634-8137. Good luck and stay safe out there!

You just read:

Cascade and Payette Lakes ice conditions - Jan. 25, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.