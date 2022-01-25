Senate Bill 1032 Printer's Number 1340

PENNSYLVANIA, January 25 - (f) Disbursements.--Disbursements from the fund shall be

paid by the State Treasurer under a voucher authorized by the

secretary.

(g) Fee adjustment or waiver.--

(1) The secretary shall annually review the debits of

and credits to the fund and shall make any adjustment in the

fee necessary to maintain the fund within the limits

established under this section, but the fee may not exceed

$0.005 per bushel on any agricultural commodity on which the

fee is to be paid. No later than March 1 of each year, the

secretary shall determine the proposed amount of the fee

based on the expected volume of agricultural commodities on

which the fee is to be collected and that are likely to be

handled under this chapter. The fee shall become effective on

June 1, 2022, and each June 1 thereafter.

(2) Fund balance limits for fee imposition.--

(i) If, at the end of any calendar year, the fund

balance exceeds $10,000,000, less any encumbered

balances, pending or unsettled claims and handler license

fees under section 1103(b), the fee required under

subsection (d) shall be waived until the secretary

reinstates the fee to maintain the liquidity of the fund

as provided in subparagraph (ii).

(ii) If, at any time, the secretary determines that

the fund balance, less any encumbered balances, pending

or unsettled claims and handler license fees under

section 1103(b), is less than $8,000,000, the secretary

may reinstate the fee required under subsection (d). If

the secretary reinstates the fee, the secretary shall

notify all licensed handlers to begin collecting the fee

