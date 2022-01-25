Senate Bill 1032 Printer's Number 1340
PENNSYLVANIA, January 25 - (f) Disbursements.--Disbursements from the fund shall be
paid by the State Treasurer under a voucher authorized by the
secretary.
(g) Fee adjustment or waiver.--
(1) The secretary shall annually review the debits of
and credits to the fund and shall make any adjustment in the
fee necessary to maintain the fund within the limits
established under this section, but the fee may not exceed
$0.005 per bushel on any agricultural commodity on which the
fee is to be paid. No later than March 1 of each year, the
secretary shall determine the proposed amount of the fee
based on the expected volume of agricultural commodities on
which the fee is to be collected and that are likely to be
handled under this chapter. The fee shall become effective on
June 1, 2022, and each June 1 thereafter.
(2) Fund balance limits for fee imposition.--
(i) If, at the end of any calendar year, the fund
balance exceeds $10,000,000, less any encumbered
balances, pending or unsettled claims and handler license
fees under section 1103(b), the fee required under
subsection (d) shall be waived until the secretary
reinstates the fee to maintain the liquidity of the fund
as provided in subparagraph (ii).
(ii) If, at any time, the secretary determines that
the fund balance, less any encumbered balances, pending
or unsettled claims and handler license fees under
section 1103(b), is less than $8,000,000, the secretary
may reinstate the fee required under subsection (d). If
the secretary reinstates the fee, the secretary shall
notify all licensed handlers to begin collecting the fee
