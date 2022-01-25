Senate Resolution 219 Printer's Number 1342
PENNSYLVANIA, January 25 - WHEREAS, CTE is caused by a buildup of an abnormal protein,
known as tau, in the brain leading to brain cell death; and
WHEREAS, The risk of developing CTE is greatest in athletes
and military veterans, who frequently endure repeated
subconcussive blows to the head from playing contact sports or
suffer traumatic injury from military training or blasting; and
WHEREAS, CTE also appears in survivors of domestic abuse and
individuals with epilepsy; and
WHEREAS, Though the symptoms associated with CTE, including
memory loss, tremors, addictions, progressive dementia,
depression, suicidal thoughts, impaired judgment and paranoia,
often occur years after the brain trauma or hits cease, CTE
symptoms have been found in patients as young as 17 years of
age; and
WHEREAS, Currently, CTE can only be definitively diagnosed
after death through postmortem neuropathological analysis; and
WHEREAS, Advocacy organizations, health care providers and
institutional researchers are dedicated to studying the causes
and symptoms of CTE for the purpose of enabling parents to make
informed decisions regarding the best interests of their
children in youth sports and developing an earlier diagnostic
tool to identify CTE symptoms in patients as soon as possible;
and
WHEREAS, Each year, "CTE Awareness Day" is recognized by the
Patrick Risha CTE Awareness Foundation and other organizations
across the United States to bring awareness regarding the
individuals who died from the symptoms associated with CTE, how
to assist individuals suffering with CTE and, most importantly,
how to prevent CTE; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize January 30, 2022, as "CTE
