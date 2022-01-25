Senate Bill 1022 Printer's Number 1345
PENNSYLVANIA, January 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 1345
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1022
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, SANTARSIERO, FONTANA, KANE, BREWSTER,
SCHWANK, COSTA AND YUDICHAK, JANUARY 25, 2022
REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
JANUARY 25, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in disabled veterans' real estate tax
exemption, further providing for exemption.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 8902(b) of Title 51 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 8902. Exemption.
* * *
(b) Extension of exemption.--The exemption provided in
subsection (a) shall be extended to [the] each of the following :
(1) The unmarried surviving spouse upon the death of the
eligible veteran provided that the State Veterans' Commission
determines that such spouse is in need of an exemption.
(2) The unmarried surviving spouse upon the death of the
otherwise eligible veteran if the veteran died before being
declared 100% disabled if the veteran would have been
declared 100% disabled if the veteran had survived until the
