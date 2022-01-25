Submit Release
Senate Bill 1029 Printer's Number 1344

PENNSYLVANIA, January 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 1344

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1029

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY YAW, MASTRIANO, PITTMAN AND J. WARD,

JANUARY 25, 2022

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 25, 2022

AN ACT

Providing for mandatory in-person meetings for Commonwealth

government and its agencies, including independent agencies.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Short title.

This act shall be known and may be cited as the In-Person

Meeting Act.

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Commonwealth agency." Any executive agency or independent

agency.

"Commonwealth government." The Governor and the departments,

boards, commissions, authorities and other officers and

employees of the Commonwealth government, the General Assembly

and its officers and agencies, and any Commonwealth agency. The

term does not include any court or other officer or agency of

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

