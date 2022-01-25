Senate Bill 1029 Printer's Number 1344
PENNSYLVANIA, January 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 1344
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1029
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY YAW, MASTRIANO, PITTMAN AND J. WARD,
JANUARY 25, 2022
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 25, 2022
AN ACT
Providing for mandatory in-person meetings for Commonwealth
government and its agencies, including independent agencies.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Short title.
This act shall be known and may be cited as the In-Person
Meeting Act.
Section 2. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Commonwealth agency." Any executive agency or independent
agency.
"Commonwealth government." The Governor and the departments,
boards, commissions, authorities and other officers and
employees of the Commonwealth government, the General Assembly
and its officers and agencies, and any Commonwealth agency. The
term does not include any court or other officer or agency of
