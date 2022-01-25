Senate Bill 1033 Printer's Number 1341

PENNSYLVANIA, January 25 - who cannot provide reasonable assistance to another person

without being subject to danger or peril or subjecting another

person to danger or peril.

(c) Grading.--A violation of subsection (a) constitutes a

misdemeanor of the third degree.

(d) Immunity from prosecution.--A person who provides or

obtains or attempts to provide or obtain assistance for a victim

of a personal injury crime or an attempted personal injury crime

at the scene of the personal injury crime or attempted personal

injury crime shall not be subject to prosecution under this

section as a result of an act or omission in providing or

obtaining or attempting to provide or obtain assistance, except

in the case of an act or omission intentionally designed to harm

or an act or omission that constitutes gross negligence or

willful, wanton or reckless conduct.

(e) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Emergency services personnel." Federal, State or local

emergency public safety personnel, emergency medical service

personnel, law enforcement officers, trained volunteers or

members of the armed forces of the United States or the National

Guard, whose official or assigned responsibilities include

performing or directly supporting the performance of emergency

medical and rescue services or firefighting, or any other

personnel from an agency or authority with a duty to respond to

an emergency.

"Grave physical harm." Any of the following:

(1) Bodily injury, serious bodily injury or death.

(2) Imminent danger of bodily injury, serious bodily

