Senate Bill 1033 Printer's Number 1341
PENNSYLVANIA, January 25 - who cannot provide reasonable assistance to another person
without being subject to danger or peril or subjecting another
person to danger or peril.
(c) Grading.--A violation of subsection (a) constitutes a
misdemeanor of the third degree.
(d) Immunity from prosecution.--A person who provides or
obtains or attempts to provide or obtain assistance for a victim
of a personal injury crime or an attempted personal injury crime
at the scene of the personal injury crime or attempted personal
injury crime shall not be subject to prosecution under this
section as a result of an act or omission in providing or
obtaining or attempting to provide or obtain assistance, except
in the case of an act or omission intentionally designed to harm
or an act or omission that constitutes gross negligence or
willful, wanton or reckless conduct.
(e) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Emergency services personnel." Federal, State or local
emergency public safety personnel, emergency medical service
personnel, law enforcement officers, trained volunteers or
members of the armed forces of the United States or the National
Guard, whose official or assigned responsibilities include
performing or directly supporting the performance of emergency
medical and rescue services or firefighting, or any other
personnel from an agency or authority with a duty to respond to
an emergency.
"Grave physical harm." Any of the following:
(1) Bodily injury, serious bodily injury or death.
(2) Imminent danger of bodily injury, serious bodily
