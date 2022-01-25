Submit Release
Senate Bill 1011 Printer's Number 1347

PENNSYLVANIA, January 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 1347

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1011

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, KEARNEY, SAVAL, HUGHES, COMITTA,

FONTANA, CAPPELLETTI, MUTH AND COSTA, JANUARY 25, 2022

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, JANUARY 25, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 65 (Public Officers) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in ethics standards and financial

disclosure, further providing for restricted activities.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1103 of Title 65 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 1103. Restricted activities.

* * *

(g.1) Former employee of Department of Environmental

Protection.--No former public employee of the Department of

Environmental Protection, who had duties that substantially

involved licensing, enforcement, development of law,

promulgation of regulations or development of policy relating to

the unconventional gas industry, or who had other discretionary

authority that may affect or influence the outcome of an action,

proceeding or decision within the unconventional gas industry,

may accept employment within the unconventional gas industry for

