Senate Bill 1011 Printer's Number 1347
PENNSYLVANIA, January 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 1347
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1011
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, KEARNEY, SAVAL, HUGHES, COMITTA,
FONTANA, CAPPELLETTI, MUTH AND COSTA, JANUARY 25, 2022
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, JANUARY 25, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Title 65 (Public Officers) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in ethics standards and financial
disclosure, further providing for restricted activities.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1103 of Title 65 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 1103. Restricted activities.
* * *
(g.1) Former employee of Department of Environmental
Protection.--No former public employee of the Department of
Environmental Protection, who had duties that substantially
involved licensing, enforcement, development of law,
promulgation of regulations or development of policy relating to
the unconventional gas industry, or who had other discretionary
authority that may affect or influence the outcome of an action,
proceeding or decision within the unconventional gas industry,
may accept employment within the unconventional gas industry for
