Submit Release
News Search

There were 733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,474 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1023 Printer's Number 1346

PENNSYLVANIA, January 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 1346

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1023

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, FONTANA, HUGHES, BREWSTER, CAPPELLETTI,

SCHWANK, KANE AND ARGALL, JANUARY 25, 2022

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

JANUARY 25, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 66 (Public Utilities) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in rates and distribution systems,

further providing for price upon resale of public utility

services.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1313 of Title 66 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 1313. Price upon resale of public utility services.

Whenever any person, corporation or other entity, not a

public utility, electric cooperative corporation, municipality

authority or municipal corporation, purchases service from a

public utility and resells it to consumers, the bill rendered by

the reseller to any residential consumer shall not:

(1) if the bill is based on submetered consumption,

exceed the amount which the public utility would bill its own

residential consumers for the same quantity of service under

the residential rate of its tariff then currently in

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

You just read:

Senate Bill 1023 Printer's Number 1346

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.