Senate Bill 1023 Printer's Number 1346

PENNSYLVANIA, January 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 1346
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
1023
2022
INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, FONTANA, HUGHES, BREWSTER, CAPPELLETTI,
SCHWANK, KANE AND ARGALL, JANUARY 25, 2022
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
JANUARY 25, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Title 66 (Public Utilities) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in rates and distribution systems,
further providing for price upon resale of public utility
services.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1313 of Title 66 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 1313. Price upon resale of public utility services.
Whenever any person, corporation or other entity, not a
public utility, electric cooperative corporation, municipality
authority or municipal corporation, purchases service from a
public utility and resells it to consumers, the bill rendered by
the reseller to any residential consumer shall not:
(1) if the bill is based on submetered consumption,
exceed the amount which the public utility would bill its own
residential consumers for the same quantity of service under
the residential rate of its tariff then currently in
