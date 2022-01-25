Senate Bill 1023 Printer's Number 1346

PENNSYLVANIA, January 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 1346

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1023

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, FONTANA, HUGHES, BREWSTER, CAPPELLETTI,

SCHWANK, KANE AND ARGALL, JANUARY 25, 2022

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

JANUARY 25, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 66 (Public Utilities) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in rates and distribution systems,

further providing for price upon resale of public utility

services.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1313 of Title 66 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 1313. Price upon resale of public utility services.

Whenever any person, corporation or other entity, not a

public utility, electric cooperative corporation, municipality

authority or municipal corporation, purchases service from a

public utility and resells it to consumers, the bill rendered by

the reseller to any residential consumer shall not:

(1) if the bill is based on submetered consumption,

exceed the amount which the public utility would bill its own

residential consumers for the same quantity of service under

the residential rate of its tariff then currently in

