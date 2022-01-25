Senate Bill 945 Printer's Number 1348

PENNSYLVANIA, January 25 - SUBDIVISION.

Section 3. Disposition of alternative energy credits.

The Department of General Services shall offer for sale,

auction, transfer or other disposition at a fair market value of

an alternative energy credit owned, obtained or entitled to be

owned or obtained by the Commonwealth.

Section 4. Deposits of proceeds.

All proceeds from the sale, auction, transfer or other

disposition of an alternative energy credit in section 3 shall

be deposited into the Marcellus Legacy Fund, established under

58 Pa.C.S. § 2315(a) (relating to Statewide initiatives).

Proceeds deposited under this section shall be used by the

Commonwealth Financing Authority for orphan or abandoned oil and

gas well plugging.

Section 5. Application.

This act shall apply retroactively to any alternative energy

credit acquired on or after January 1, 2019, including any

alternative energy credit associated with contracts for the

purchase or acquisition of alternative energy entered into or

executed by the Commonwealth.

Section 6. Effective date.

This act shall take effect immediately.

