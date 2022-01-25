Submit Release
News Search

There were 734 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,474 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 945 Printer's Number 1348

PENNSYLVANIA, January 25 - SUBDIVISION.

Section 3. Disposition of alternative energy credits.

The Department of General Services shall offer for sale,

auction, transfer or other disposition at a fair market value of

an alternative energy credit owned, obtained or entitled to be

owned or obtained by the Commonwealth.

Section 4. Deposits of proceeds.

All proceeds from the sale, auction, transfer or other

disposition of an alternative energy credit in section 3 shall

be deposited into the Marcellus Legacy Fund, established under

58 Pa.C.S. § 2315(a) (relating to Statewide initiatives).

Proceeds deposited under this section shall be used by the

Commonwealth Financing Authority for orphan or abandoned oil and

gas well plugging.

Section 5. Application.

This act shall apply retroactively to any alternative energy

credit acquired on or after January 1, 2019, including any

alternative energy credit associated with contracts for the

purchase or acquisition of alternative energy entered into or

executed by the Commonwealth.

Section 6. Effective date.

This act shall take effect immediately.

20210SB0945PN1348 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

You just read:

Senate Bill 945 Printer's Number 1348

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.