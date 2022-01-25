Senate Bill 962 Printer's Number 1350
PENNSYLVANIA, January 25 - private business, a nonprofit corporation organized for
community development purposes under section 501(c)(3) of the
Internal Revenue Code of 1986 (Public Law 99-514, 26 U.S.C. § 1
et seq.) or a redevelopment authority created and organized
under the act of May 24, 1945 (P.L.991, No.385), known as the
Urban Redevelopment Law.
"Grant." A grant awarded as part of the Rural Coworking and
Innovation Center Grant Program.
"Grant program." The Rural Coworking and Innovation Center
Grant Program.
"INSTITUTION OF HIGHER EDUCATION." AN INDEPENDENT
INSTITUTION OF HIGHER EDUCATION, A COMMUNITY COLLEGE, A STATE-
RELATED INSTITUTION OR A MEMBER INSTITUTION OF THE STATE SYSTEM
OF HIGHER EDUCATION.
"Municipality." A county, city, borough, incorporated town,
township or home rule, optional plan or optional charter
municipality, municipal authority in this Commonwealth and an
entity formed under 53 Pa.C.S. Ch. 23 Subch. A (relating to
intergovernmental cooperation).
"Rural county." A county that is defined as rural by the
Center for Rural Pennsylvania according to the most recent
census.
"RURAL MUNICIPALITY." A MUNICIPALITY, LOCATED WITHIN A
NONRURAL COUNTY, THAT IS DEFINED AS RURAL BY THE CENTER FOR
RURAL PENNSYLVANIA, ACCORDING TO THE MOST RECENT CENSUS.
Section 3. The Rural Coworking and Innovation Center Grant
Program.
(a) Establishment.--The Rural Coworking and Innovation
Center Grant Program is established and shall be administered by
the department.
20210SB0962PN1350 - 2 -
<--
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30