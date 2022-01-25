Senate Bill 962 Printer's Number 1350

PENNSYLVANIA, January 25 - private business, a nonprofit corporation organized for

community development purposes under section 501(c)(3) of the

Internal Revenue Code of 1986 (Public Law 99-514, 26 U.S.C. § 1

et seq.) or a redevelopment authority created and organized

under the act of May 24, 1945 (P.L.991, No.385), known as the

Urban Redevelopment Law.

"Grant." A grant awarded as part of the Rural Coworking and

Innovation Center Grant Program.

"Grant program." The Rural Coworking and Innovation Center

Grant Program.

"INSTITUTION OF HIGHER EDUCATION." AN INDEPENDENT

INSTITUTION OF HIGHER EDUCATION, A COMMUNITY COLLEGE, A STATE-

RELATED INSTITUTION OR A MEMBER INSTITUTION OF THE STATE SYSTEM

OF HIGHER EDUCATION.

"Municipality." A county, city, borough, incorporated town,

township or home rule, optional plan or optional charter

municipality, municipal authority in this Commonwealth and an

entity formed under 53 Pa.C.S. Ch. 23 Subch. A (relating to

intergovernmental cooperation).

"Rural county." A county that is defined as rural by the

Center for Rural Pennsylvania according to the most recent

census.

"RURAL MUNICIPALITY." A MUNICIPALITY, LOCATED WITHIN A

NONRURAL COUNTY, THAT IS DEFINED AS RURAL BY THE CENTER FOR

RURAL PENNSYLVANIA, ACCORDING TO THE MOST RECENT CENSUS.

Section 3. The Rural Coworking and Innovation Center Grant

Program.

(a) Establishment.--The Rural Coworking and Innovation

Center Grant Program is established and shall be administered by

the department.





