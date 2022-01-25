Senate Resolution 220 Printer's Number 1349
PENNSYLVANIA, January 25 - 20(b)(1) and (2).
(v) Notwithstanding any other Rule to the contrary,
remote participation in Senate session shall not include
the introduction of petitions and remonstrances. However,
a Senator participating remotely may submit remarks for
the record through their respective Floor Leader.
(4) Notwithstanding Rule 23, the Chief Clerk may provide
for remote participation technology that enables members to
participate in committee meetings and Senate session.
(5) Notwithstanding Rule 27, the following apply:
(i) Senators participating remotely in the session
of the Senate shall be counted for the purpose of
determining a quorum.
(ii) A quorum shall be established through a roll
call if the identity of the voting member is identified
by the presiding officer.
(6) This rule shall expire February 28, 2022, unless
further extended in accordance with the Rules of the Senate.
(b) Applicability.--Remote participation under this
temporary Rule shall be limited to members for which both of the
following apply:
(1) the Senator or a member of their immediate family
who resides in the same household has a physical condition
which places that individual at greater risk of substantial
harm to the individual's physical health if exposed to COVID-
19; and
(2) the Senator has submitted to the President Pro
Tempore a written request to participate remotely, signed by
a physician licensed in this Commonwealth, attesting to the
fact that the Senator or an immediate family member residing
20220SR0220PN1349 - 3 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30