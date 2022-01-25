Senate Resolution 220 Printer's Number 1349

PENNSYLVANIA, January 25 - 20(b)(1) and (2).

(v) Notwithstanding any other Rule to the contrary,

remote participation in Senate session shall not include

the introduction of petitions and remonstrances. However,

a Senator participating remotely may submit remarks for

the record through their respective Floor Leader.

(4) Notwithstanding Rule 23, the Chief Clerk may provide

for remote participation technology that enables members to

participate in committee meetings and Senate session.

(5) Notwithstanding Rule 27, the following apply:

(i) Senators participating remotely in the session

of the Senate shall be counted for the purpose of

determining a quorum.

(ii) A quorum shall be established through a roll

call if the identity of the voting member is identified

by the presiding officer.

(6) This rule shall expire February 28, 2022, unless

further extended in accordance with the Rules of the Senate.

(b) Applicability.--Remote participation under this

temporary Rule shall be limited to members for which both of the

following apply:

(1) the Senator or a member of their immediate family

who resides in the same household has a physical condition

which places that individual at greater risk of substantial

harm to the individual's physical health if exposed to COVID-

19; and

(2) the Senator has submitted to the President Pro

Tempore a written request to participate remotely, signed by

a physician licensed in this Commonwealth, attesting to the

fact that the Senator or an immediate family member residing

20220SR0220PN1349 - 3 -

