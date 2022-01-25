Senate Bill 1037 Printer's Number 1351
PENNSYLVANIA, January 25 - deputy coroners and any other individuals performing death
investigations, regardless of job title and regardless of
whether they are a full-time employee, part-time employee or
per diem employee. In doing so, the board shall determine
which courses, seminars, lectures and meetings qualify for
credit hours and the number of credits to be given to each.
(3) Establish the minimum qualifications for instructors
and certify instructors.
(4) Approve or revoke the approval of any school or
entity that may be utilized to comply with the educational
and training requirements of this subchapter.
(5) Establish the tuition to be charged for the course
of instruction that shall be as nearly equal to the cost of
administering the course and the written examination,
including instruction materials, instructor fees, lodging and
meals.
(6) Certify county coroners, chief deputy coroners,
deputy coroners and any other individuals performing death
investigations, regardless of job title and regardless of
whether they are a full-time employee, part-time employee or
per diem employee, who have satisfactorily completed the
basic education and training requirements of this subchapter
and issue appropriate certificates to them.
(7) Revoke the certification of county coroners, chief
deputy coroners, deputy coroners and any other individuals
performing death investigations, regardless of job title and
regardless of whether they are a full-time employee, part-
time employee or per diem employee in accordance with section
7531 (relating to revocation of certification).
(8) Reinstate previously revoked certifications of
