KMK Consulting Welcomes Melissa Orpilla, Head of Global Recruiting & HR

I believe joining KMK is one of the best decisions I’ve made in my career.”MORRISTOWN, NJ, USA, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KMK Consulting is pleased to announce the appointment of Melissa Orpilla as their Head of Global Recruiting & HR. In this role Melissa will support the growing recruitment team and expand KMK’s global footprint by working closely with key business stakeholders to gain in-depth knowledge of talent and skillset demands. Melissa is based in the Greater Philadelphia area.
Melissa began her career as a Programmer Analyst but her passion for working with people led her to the IT Staffing Industry. Prior to joining KMK, Melissa spent more than a decade as a Client Service Delivery Director at RCG Global Services and Stefanini, a global IT Staffing and Solutions company where she built a top-caliber workforce and instituted recruitment standards and processes to ensure seamless organizational operations in offshore, onshore, and nearshore environments. She's also served in a number of Account and Operations Management roles as well as Business Development within the IT industry.
"I believe joining KMK is one of the best decisions I’ve made in my career as I see a lot of potential for growth and value-added skills that the organization and my experience can share with each other. It’s very exciting to see that my role will give me an opportunity to cater my best practices that I’ve learned from working in four different countries and learn more from KMK folks who are great at what they do," states Melissa.
Over the last twenty years Melissa has sourced various talents and implemented staffing management policies for her clients while ensuring compliance with established regulations and international guidelines. In addition to her recruiting and team management expertise, Melissa also holds a degree in Computer Science from AMA University. Melissa is a former board member of the US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce (USPAACC) in the Northeast Chapter and active member of the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) and other organizations in the workforce industry such ClubVMSA.
About KMK
KMK Consulting, Inc. has been providing operational support and analytics services to the pharmaceutical industry for over twenty years. KMK focuses on four functions within the pharmaceutical space: Sales Force Effectiveness including Data Management and Incentive Compensation, Market Research, Health Economics & Outcomes Research (HEOR) and Onsite Advanced Analytics Support. Additionally, KMK provides business intelligence software to increase field sales performance. KMK has been certified as a Great Place to Work in both the US and India. A recent independent study rates KMK as a leader in the Sales Operations space for both quality of deliverables and willingness to recommend. KMK is based in Morristown, NJ, with offices in Boston, India and China.
