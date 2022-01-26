Submit Release
VX Global Inc. announces origination marketing contract with Capital Solutions Bancorp

CAPITAL SOLUTIONS BANCORP PROVIDES MONETARY SOLUTIONS FOR MEDICAL PRACTICES AND CLINICS

VX Global Is proud to provide Origination support to Capital Solutions Bancorp”
— Jonathan Pappie
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABOUT CAPITAL SOLUTIONS BANCORP

Capital Solutions Bancorp brings financial products that are specifically designed to meet the needs of the medical community and related facilities such as rehab centers, chiropractors and more to the medical community at large. If you are a medical provider and you bill insurance as well as Medicaid and Medicare, and cash flow is an issue, Capital Solutions Bancorp can help with reasonably priced working capital that doesn’t interfere with your current financing. Whether your goals are expansion, or creating consistent cash flow for bills and overhead expenses, CSB has options tailored for medical professionals, and can provide capital without interfering with your current bank line of credit or SBA loan.

ABOUT VX GLOBAL INC.

VX Global Inc. is a 3-tiered organization that leverages multiple media platforms to perform sophisticated investment marketing and financial instrument origination marketing services
for registered Banks, Funds and companies that are raising capital under general solicitation regulations or that are publicly traded. The firm specializes in criteria driven sector analysis, wide mark data capture and phased analytics that assist in creating successful robust campaigns.

For more information about Capital Solutions Bancorp please visit or contact:

Kevin M Sampson
Executive Vice President
Capital Solutions Bancorp
(706) 745-8435 O
(561) 436-5883 C
ksampson@capitalsolutionsbancorp.com
Schedule An Appointment
www.capitalsolutionsbancorp.com

Jonathan Pappie
VX Global Inc
+1 725-780-5814
email us here

