VX Global Inc. announces origination marketing contract with Capital Solutions Bancorp

Capital Solutions Bancorp brings financial products that are specifically designed to meet the needs of the medical community and related facilities such as rehab centers, chiropractors and more to the medical community at large. If you are a medical provider and you bill insurance as well as Medicaid and Medicare, and cash flow is an issue, Capital Solutions Bancorp can help with reasonably priced working capital that doesn’t interfere with your current financing. Whether your goals are expansion, or creating consistent cash flow for bills and overhead expenses, CSB has options tailored for medical professionals, and can provide capital without interfering with your current bank line of credit or SBA loan.
ABOUT VX GLOBAL INC.
VX Global Inc. is a 3-tiered organization that leverages multiple media platforms to perform sophisticated investment marketing and financial instrument origination marketing services
for registered Banks, Funds and companies that are raising capital under general solicitation regulations or that are publicly traded. The firm specializes in criteria driven sector analysis, wide mark data capture and phased analytics that assist in creating successful robust campaigns.
