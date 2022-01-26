EEOC Commissioner Andrea R. Lucas to Keynote National Faith@Work Conference

EEOC Commissioner Andrea Lucas Dare to Overcome 2022 DTO Logo with Sponsors

EEOC Commissioner Lucas will speak on Best Practices to Prevent Religious Discrimination and Promote Religious Inclusion.

We are honored to have Commissioner Lucas participate in the Faith@Work conference as a strong advocate for nondiscrimination on the basis of religion in America’s workplaces.” — Dr. Brian Grim, President, Religious Freedom & Business Foundation

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andrea R. Lucas , Commissioner on the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), will deliver a keynote presentation at the 3rd annual National Faith@Work ERG Conference, May 23-25 2022. The overall conference – to be held in-person – is called Dare to Overcome , with the theme Better Together. It brings together representatives of Fortune 500 companies who are members of faith-and-belief employee resource groups (ERGs) in allyship with others with a special focus on disability inclusion. The conference also is a national convening point for workplace chaplains and corporate leaders interested in ethical leadership. (Conference registration is open.)Commissioner Lucas will speak on Best Practices to Prevent Religious Discrimination and Promote Religious Inclusion. RFBF’s Senior Corporate Advisor Kent Johnson, J.D., will moderate the session. Kent retired recently as Senior Counsel at Texas Instruments.“We are honored to have Commissioner Lucas participate in the Faith@Work conference as a strong advocate for nondiscrimination on the basis of religion in America’s workplaces. It is a wonderful opportunity for companies to hear directly from a EEOC Commissioner about how religious nondiscrimination and accommodation is integral to the success of American workplaces,” said Dr. Brian Grim, president of the Religious Freedom & Business Foundation.Andrea R. Lucas was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on September 22, 2020, to be a Commissioner on the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for a term expiring July 1, 2025. Before her appointment to the EEOC, Commissioner Lucas was a member of the labor and employment and litigation practice groups of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, and was based in the firm’s Washington, D.C. office.The 2022 conference is co-convened by the Religious Freedom & Business Foundation and the Busch School of Business at The Catholic University of America in Washington DC to support the growing movement of top companies that are adopting faith-friendly policies that make their workplaces religiously inclusive. Corporate sponsors include American Airlines, the official airline of Dare to Overcome, PayPal, Equinix, Ford Motor Company, and more to come!The 2022 Dare to Overcome conference builds on previous conferences and includes: national and global awards for companies and CEOs advancing interfaith understanding and religious inclusion; expert and practitioner seminars; a Dare to Overcome Allyship Concert featuring the hit Gentlemen trio GENTRI; exhibition hall and resources on faith@work best practices.The 2021 program built on the 2020 Faith@Work conference at the Busch School of Business in Washington, D.C., co-sponsored by American Airlines and Tyson Foods, and on the 2019 Faith@Work conference at the corporate HQ of Texas Instruments in Dallas, both cosponsored with the Religious Freedom & Business Foundation.During the conference, the Religious Freedom & Business Foundation will release its annual Corporate Religious Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (REDI) Index , which benchmarks the state of corporate America’s inclusion of religion as an integral part of its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.Press Inquiries, contact:Religious Freedom & Business Foundation: media@religiousfreedomandbusiness.org or 410-268-7809EEOC Office of Communications: newsroom@eeoc.gov or 202-663-4191###

