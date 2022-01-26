Samuel Packaging Systems Group expanding operations in York County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Samuel Packaging Systems Group, a division of Samuel, Son & Co. (USA) Inc., today announced plans to expand operations in York County. The company’s $11.5 million investment will create an estimated 20 new jobs.

Samuel Packaging Systems Group is a complete, single-source supplier for clients’ packaging and unitizing needs. The company specializes in polyester (PET) strapping, a lower cost and more durable alternative to steel strap.

Located at 2000 Boyer Road in Fort Mill, Samuel Packaging Systems Group’s expansion will upgrade existing production lines and will include the purchase of a new PET strand line. The current facility was opened in 1996 and is approximately 203,300 square feet.

The expansion is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Samuel Packaging Systems Group team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“Samuel arrived in York Country in 1996 with two production lines and 25 new jobs. With the support of York County, we have grown to four production lines and over 90 jobs, and additional jobs when the fifth line arrives. Samuel is a global provider of plastic strapping and invests where we have success. The support of York County is a great example of a partnership that creates success.” -Samuel Packaging Systems Group President Cy Slifka

“When an existing company in South Carolina expands, it further solidifies our state’s reputation of having a superior business climate. Today, we celebrate Samuel Packaging Systems Group’s growth in York County, and we look forward to their success for many years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Congratulations to Samuel Packaging Systems Group on their growth in York County. This $11.5 million investment and estimated 20 additional jobs are an added boost to the area, and we celebrate their success within our borders.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

"York County is proud to see Samuel Packaging Systems Group expand as they make this new investment and create additional jobs within our community. It is always good news for our county and our state when one of our existing manufacturers expands. We look forward to watching them continue to grow." -York County Council Chairwoman Christi Cox