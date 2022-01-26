IBA Group Shortlisted for CEE Business Services Awards 2022
IBA Group shortlisted for Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) Business Services AwardsPRAGUE, CZECHIA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 24, the European Business Services Association published the shortlist of the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) Business Services Awards. IBA Group submitted nominations and was shortlisted in the following categories:
• Business Services Firm of the Year – Czech Republic (IBA CZ)
• Top CSR Initiative of the Year – CEE (IBA Institute of IBA Group)
IBA CZ is a Czech-based development center of IBA Group. Founded in Prague in 1999, the development center eventually expanded to Brno and Ostrava, aiming to meet customer demands for near–shore software development services. In its submission for the Awards, IBA CZ listed key customers from private and public sectors, including ŘSD, Kuoni Tumlare, CTP Invest, CEMEX, and Česká Pojišťovna. IBA CZ highlighted its competence in the areas of portal solutions, custom development, and document management (ECM), as well as the ability to provide complex IT solutions.
For the Top CSR Initiative category, IBA Group submitted a project on IT empowerment of women implemented by IBA Institute. The project’s goals included the following:
• Training of women on parental leave to be able to work in the IT industry
• Improving proficiency of teachers of IT disciplines and university students to increase their competitiveness in the labor market
It total, IBA Institute trained 140 women on parental leave, 60 female teachers, and 115 female students. Based on the course on Python and Java for women on parental leave, IBA Group organized a hackathon with five competing teams of eight participants each.
About CEE Business Services Summit & Awards
The CEE Business Services Awards is an annual contest for organizations that provide business services in Central and Eastern Europe. The European Business Services Association launched the awards 10 years ago. IBA Group was shortlisted for a number of CEE Business Services Awards and became a winner in 2017 with the project Promotion of IT in Belarus among People with Disabilities in the category Top CSR Initiative of the Year.
In 2022, 129 companies were included in the 27 categories of the CEE Business Services Awards shortlist. Winners will be announced at the CEE Business Services Summit & Awards to be held from March 23 to March 24 in Warsaw in person and online.
The Awards jury will cast the final vote one night before the CEE Business Services Summit & Awards. This year, the European Business Services Association introduced a Popular Vote in addition to the Jury Vote. On March 23 and March 24, attendees of the CEE Business Services Summit & Awards will be able to cast their votes for individual Awards via a Brella platform. The Jury Vote will be weighted 2/3 and the Popular Vote 1/3. The Awards Auditors will compile all results to be unveiled at the Gala Awards ceremony.
About IBA Group
IBA Group is one of the largest IT service providers in Eastern Europe, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting with 3,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers in 13 countries. IBA Group focuses on mainframe systems, enterprise and web applications, and SAP solutions, as well as cloud, IoT, and RPA / ML / AI technologies. The IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's European IT & Software Excellence Awards, of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association, and of CEE Business Services Awards. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com
