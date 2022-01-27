The Neuron Appoints New Head of Sales for the US

The Neuron, the global Digital Out of Home (DOOH) platform, announces the appointment of their new US Sales Director, Nick Coston.

The Neuron, a global programmatic Digital Out of Home (DOOH) DSP platform, today announced the appointment of their new US Sales Director, Nick Coston.

Coston is an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience. Specialising in sold, planned and bought OOH media, Coston has worked extensively across the US as a consultant, planner and buyer and has been responsible for placing OOH buys across the US increasing revenue and growth for clients.

“I am delighted to take on this role at such an exciting time for The Neuron and our industry. Digital Out of Home and programmatic DOOH has the ability to be a game-changer for our clients as part of their omnichannel marketing mix. The Neuron’s platform is innovative and their thought leadership, ground-breaking. They put their clients at the heart of everything they do and are true experts in their field”, said Coston.

The Neuron is fast becoming a leading player in providing data-led, cost-effective access to global premium inventory through their self-serve platform for SMBs and tailored services for agencies. Their easy to use platform enables their clients to buy, manage and plan their DOOH, advertising in real-time to drive leads and increase sales results.

“We are excited to welcome Nick to our growing team. He understands the needs of our clients deeply and will enable them to extend their reach and engagement with their audience and maximise their marketing spend. We feel that DOOH should no longer just be the reserve of the few. It should be open to everyone who wants to make DOOH part of their marketing mix”, commented Hussein Khader, CEO of The Neuron.

With a global inventory, multiple data sources and live data feeds, The Neuron can provide fast, precision-planning and hypercontextual targeting for campaigns, enabling clients to make informed decisions which can be adapted rapidly to their audiences’ changing behaviours. Real-time reporting ensures a measurable ROI.

About The Neuron

Founded in 2018, The Neuron combines a programmatic DOOH DSP platform with premium inventory to enable agencies and SMBs to buy, manage and plan their digital out of home advertising in real-time.

The Neuron has one sole focus: to provide their clients with data-led, cost-effective access to global premium inventory for OOH advertising. Their self-serve platform for SMBs coupled with tailored services for agencies help businesses integrate DOOH into their omnichannel marketing campaign mix to increase performance and ROI.

