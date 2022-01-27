OffGamers Collabs With PayPal For Lunar New Year Deals
We are pleased to collaborate with PayPal to bring more exclusive perks to our customers when they shop with us during this auspicious Lunar New Year celebration.”SINGAPORE, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OffGamers is collaborating with PayPal to bring customers exclusive deals with their Lunar New Year promotion!
— said Karyn Thng, Strategic Partnership Director from OffGamers.
During the promotion period, customers that spend a minimum of USD10 on a single order could get an instant USD5 discount on their purchases. This promotion is exclusive to those that checkout with PayPal.
This Lunar New Year promotion is set to begin on 27th January 2022 at 12:00 hrs (GMT +8) and will end on 10th February 2022 at 11:59 hrs (GMT +8).
About OffGamers
OffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.
Karyn Thng
OffGamers Global Pte. Ltd.
+65 9862 8773
press@offgamers.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other