The Intersection of Real Estate and Technology at The Abrahamic Business Circle Investment Summit

The Abrahamic Business Circle "Let Money Talk" March Edition

The Intersection of Real Estate and Technology creates a compelling landscape for investment Dr. Raphael Nagel

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Abrahamic Business Circle will get us thinking about the future of real estate with the panel: "𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲."

This panel, which aims to be the CES-of-real-estate, will bring together the very best and brightest entrepreneurs, VCs, and forward-leaning industry players for learning and networking, to catalyze this dynamic sector.

Content at the panel will focus on key issues in real estate and technology, including the future of offices; tech-enabled tools to transform brokerages; fintech and insurtech to streamline the single-family transaction; proptech's role in environmental sustainability; tech tools that promote affordability and much, much more.

To check out the full agenda: https://www.theabrahamicbusinesscircle.com/

Dr. Raphael Nagel, founder and chairman of The Abrahamic Business Circle, and renowned investor said "he hopes legacy real estate companies will get better at moving quickly to adopt new tech and connect systems and departments that were once siloed."

He told us: "Technology is something that protects and leaders need to be thinking about in terms of what systems can work together, integrate and give you a more comprehensive view - taking the features of one technology and another technology. Invest in technology that is adaptable and scalable to whatever the world brings."

If you also believe now is the time for the built world to embrace technology, join Dr. Raphael Nagel and hundreds of other leaders from across the real estate ecosystem at The Abrahamic Business Circle: "Let Money Talk" Investment Forum on March 29th, 2022, in Dubai.

You'll see first-hand the power of having so many of the right people in the same room, and they hope to foster a spirit of collaboration and partnership.