Move Strong introduces lake fitness trail paths in Naples Florida
MoveStrong designed and installed outdoor fitness areas around a lake trail path located at Collier County’s ,Naples, Florida, new Paradise Coast Sports ComplexNAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MoveStrong, a US-based manufacturer and seller of specialty indoor and outdoor fitness equipment and strength products planned, designed, installed, and provided training for a 1-mile lake trail path to promote and support outdoor fitness in Naples, Florida at the new Paradise Coast Sports Complex. The lake trail walking path has three different lake bump-out areas with MoveStrong FitGround training stations to allow walkers and joggers to focus on improvement of their balance, stability, stretching and strength as a crucial part of their holistic workout experience around the lake area.
The 1-mile lake trail is divided into three different segments. The #1 trail area offers zig-zag balance beam and stall bars installation for enhanced concentration on balance and stretching. As a great way to warm up before you begin your walk around the lake, using bodyweight exercises proves ideal for better balance and coordination skills. The #2 area of the 1-mile trail provides joggers and runners with balance steps and battle ropes installation as they’re themed for conditioning and agility. The focus of this area is to condition upper bodies, allowing users to perform a bunch of nonstop movements for timed intervals. The #3 and the last trail area consists of pylo steps, pushup bars and hanging balance discs to enable lake walkers to improve their strength and stability using three separate stations.
Each fitness station installed at the fitness trail includes instructional decals for a mobile trainer with QR codes to enable lake joggers and walkers to connect with the MoveStrong Mobile Trainer platform for tutorials, pictures and descriptions on equipment usage. Visit MoveStrong Lake Fitness Trail to know more about this launch and its features.
