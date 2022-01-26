Artificial Intelligence in the Cancer Market is anticipated to reach USD 5,292.8 million by 2030

Artificial Intelligence in Cancer to surpass USD 5,292.8 Million by 2030 from USD 297.3 Million in 2020 at a CAGR of 34.4% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2020 – 2030 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 5,292.8 Million by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 34.4% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, the market is estimated to proliferate owing to the increase in the inflow of patient health-related digital data, growing need to minimize healthcare cost, and rising desire for tailored medication. Another important reason that has increased the need to study and identify illnesses in their early stages is the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer. Deep learning technology would make it simple to anticipate illnesses based on past health data. Furthermore, content analytics, Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) can aid in the patient's rapid diagnosis.

“To help end-users overcome the shortage of radiologists, deliver value-based care, early disease detection and diagnosis, and maintain a competitive edge in the market, companies are increasingly focusing on expanding their geographical reach and introducing newer, innovative solutions through various strategies, including partnerships, product launches, and collaborations.”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Market: Key Players

• Microsoft Corporation

• NVIDIA

• IBM

• Intel

• Siemens Healthineers

• GE Healthcare

• Digital Diagnostics

• Xilinx

• InformAI

• Enlitic

• Day Zero Diagnostics

• Aidence

• Butterfly Network, Inc.

• Prognos

• Zebra Medical Vision

For years, artificial intelligence (AI) has caught society's interest and generated excitement about its potential to enhance our lives. AI is already a part of our everyday lives, as well as our interactions with media, transportation, and communications. AI applications in healthcare are gaining traction as a way to enhance illness diagnosis, management, and the creation of successful treatments. Given the enormous number of patients diagnosed with cancer and the large quantity of data collected during treatment, AI applications to improve oncologic care are of particular interest. During medical operations, artificial intelligence assists medical practitioners in retrieving information, interpreting pictures, and planning therapy. It also makes healthcare workers' jobs easier.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2020-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by Product Type into Surgery, Radiotherapy, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Phototherapy, Targeted therapy, Gene Therapy, Sonodynamic Therapy. By Cancer type into Breast cancer, Lung cancer, Melanoma cancer, Colorectal cancer, Prostate cancer, Others. By End User into Diagnosis, Therapy, Prognosis, Health Management, Research. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Segments:

By Surgery

• Radiotherapy

• Chemotherapy

• Immunotherapy

• Targeted Therapy

• Phototherapy

• Gene Therapy

• Sonodynamic Therapy

By Cancer Type

• Breast cancer

• Lung cancer

• Melanoma cancer

• Colorectal cancer

• Prostate cancer

• Others

By End User

• Diagnosis

• Therapy

• Prognosis

• Health Management

• Research

