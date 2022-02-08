Thrive HR Launches Flexible Talent Acquisition Service for Challenged Hiring Market

Source: ADP Research Institute

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two years after the COVID outbreak and its ongoing impact to U.S. work practices, the employment market continues to operate in a state of unpredictable evolution. In many cases, the pandemic has magnified existing corporate tendencies. Companies with highly flexible, worker-centric cultures adapted more easily than those with more traditional, management-oriented practices. The latter group is more likely to find its normal talent acquisition procedures out of sync with today’s market expectations. In turn, this can lead to loss of existing talent, inability to attract new talent on favorable terms, and damage to the firm’s broader reputation. Especially for companies faced with such challenges, Thrive HR Consulting, a fractional CHRO and HR services specialist, now offers its Talent Acquisition as a Service (TAaaS) to help supplement firms’ existing TA efforts, land the talent they need to meet business goals, and establish practices that promote high morale and long-term retention.

TAaaS Methods

While the specifics of a Thrive HR TAaaS engagement will vary with each client’s unique needs, most begin with the establishment of a staffing team helmed by a recruiter experienced in diverse roles including IT, accounting, marketing, and human resources. Working in tandem with the staffing lead, a Thrive HR recruiting coordinator manages job postings, scheduling virtual interviews, and assisting candidates through the TA process. Both leaders drive daily 15- to 30-minute agile-based meetings to align priorities and address any potential hiring issues.

With every engagement, Thrive HR establishes a weekly KPI dashboard to track candidates along measurements such as days to fill a role, cost to fill a role, candidate quality, and so on. These dashboards help inform HR and assist in updating executive staff whenever needed. Thrive HR uses such tools to foster communication between the enterprise and hiring managers as well as with candidates, who inevitably appreciate staying informed regardless of the hiring outcome.

Thrive HR’s KPI dashboards are one component of a broader strategy that allows hiring managers to find and filter the best candidates. Even before the pandemic, having a dynamic strategy that adapts to new data on a weekly basis proved advantageous for Thrive HR clients. In today’s labor market, with record quit rates and shifting locality expectations, it is essential.

TAaaS Flexibility

As befits today’s constantly shifting employment environment, Thrive HR offers TAaaS via three engagement models.

1. Contingency. Some clients may only need help at certain times, such as for cyclical business upswings. Thrive HR can supply TA assistance on a limited engagement basis, both in terms of time and the scope of TA services being offered.

2. Fully outsourced. Medium-sized companies in particular may find themselves with curtailed or insufficient in-house talent capabilities. Thrive HR can seamlessly step into the role of a TA group and integrate seamlessly with surrounding business groups and hierarchies.

3. Retainer. This third model allows clients to select exactly how and when Thrive HR will help them.

“Thrive HR Consulting can provide a trained recruiting team on demand,” explained Thrive HR leads Reynaldo Ramirez and Jason Walker in a joint statement. “Clients can ‘activate’ our experts to help them manage hiring surges. Once hires are made and you no longer need our recruiters, you simply release them until needed again. That’s the attractiveness of our ‘Talent Acquisition as a Service’ offering.”

Transformative Results

As Thrive HR launches TAaaS to clients across the U.S., clients are already reporting results. In the case of one Fortune 1000 energy solutions firm, the company found its existing hiring team and practices had done so much reputation damage that suitable applicants were actively avoiding efforts to recruit them. Thrive HR’s staffing team stepped in, established a new set of TA methods, and set about rebuilding the enterprise’s talent practices and culture.

Ultimately, Thrive HR filled 15 positions within the client’s evaluation window. Despite tight labor conditions in the client’s niche, Thrive HR’s average time to fill each position was only 74 days. The company reported saving $281,000 in contingency fees alone. Today, after six months of seeing its reputation and standing as an employer shift within its industry, the enterprise outsources all of its TA operations to Thrive HR.

The TA and HR markets for 2022 look to be no less challenging than 2021. Thrive HR’s TAaaS methods and strategies are now available to help companies of any size adapt and prosper in these ever-shifting conditions.

About Thrive HR Consulting:

Thrive HR Consulting is a Silicon Valley; Austin, TX; and Denver, CO-based, minority-owned HR Advisory that provides fractional CHRO Support and value-based HR support. Thrive supports your HR needs virtually or in person. Our team’s specialties include Mergers and Acquisitions, C-Suite executive coaching, employee relations, diversity, inclusion and belonging millennial consulting, performance management, employee engagement, talent acquisitions and digital HR transformation, and the ability to improve overall HR performance for your organization. For more information, visit www.thrivehrconsulting.com.