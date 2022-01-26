At 6.5% CAGR, Organic Fertilizers Market Size to hit USD 4,061.8 Million in 2030, Fatpos Global

Europe Organic Fertilizer Market size was at USD 2155.8 Million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 4,061.8 Million in 2030, registering at CAGR of 6.5%

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Government support coupled with increased awareness about the use of organic fertilizers is driving the growth of the European market for organic fertilizers. Moreover, the introduction by the regulatory bodies of strict regulations on the use of synthetic fertilizers and adverse effects induced by the excessive use of chemical fertilizers drive the adoption of organic fertilizers. Also, an increase in the number of organic farms in most of the country's regions is anticipated to increase organic fertilizer adoption.

Organic fertilizers are extracted from organic compounds that include human waste, animal waste, or vegetable matter and function as an ideal source of primary plant nutrients. Such fertilizers are called soil refiners because they raise the soil's organic & humus content and restore the soil's physical-chemical characteristics. These fertilizers replenish the soil and positively affect crop quality and quantity. The use of synthetic fertilizers, however, poses a risk of contamination by leaching to groundwater and surface water bodies as well as the transfer of synthetic residues to the food chain.

Note- This report sample includes

• Brief Introduction to the research report.

• Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)

• Research methodology

• Key Player mentioned in the report

• Data presentation

• Market Taxonomy

• Size & Share Analysis

• Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Europe Organic Fertilizer Market: Key players

• Ficosterra

• ASB Greenworld

• UAB Bioenergy

• Symborg SL

• Biomax Informatics AG

• Lallemand Inc.

• Novozymes AS

• Italpollina SpA

• Sustane Natural Fertilizer

• Other prominent players

Organic fertilizers are extracted from organic compounds that include human waste, animal waste, or vegetable matter and function as an ideal source of primary plant nutrients. Such fertilizers are called soil refiners because they raise the soil's organic & humus content and restore the soil's physical-chemical characteristics. These fertilizers replenish the soil and positively affect crop quality and quantity. The use of synthetic fertilizers, however, poses a risk of contamination by leaching to groundwater and surface water bodies as well as the transfer of synthetic residues to the food chain. That can harm human and animal health. The soil is replenished with additional fertilizers to ensure optimal nutrition, supplying it with nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium among other nutrients needed. Furthermore, they also reduce the risk of environmental damage, as they are extracted from naturally occurring substances.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global organic fertilizer Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e. 2020-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The Europe Organic Fertilizer Market is segmented based on source, crop type, form, and region. By source, it is categorized into plants, animals, and minerals. The crop type segment can be classified into cereal and grain, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, and others. The European organic fertilizer market is segmented by form into dry form and liquid form. The region segment can be further divided into five major types including UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and others.

Europe Organic Fertilizer Market segments: -

By Source:

• Plant

• Animal

• Mineral

By Form:

• dry

• Liquid

By crop type

• Cereal and grain

• Oilseed and pulse

• Fruit and vegetable

• others

