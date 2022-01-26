VARStreet has commenced with the process of SOC2 Certification
With increased security measures VARStreet aims to instill a greater amount of confidence and relief in the mind of its customers.
This certification is evidence that the organization takes adequate measures to ensure there is no data breach. Every vendor has to undergo SOC2 certification to prove that they are safe to work with”BURLINGTON, MA, USA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet Inc. is the best-in-class business management platform for IT and office supplies VARs in the United States and Canada. VARStreet’s platform offers a product catalog with rich content from 45+ IT and office supplies distributors like B2X Global, Cisco Direct, Essendant, Ingram Micro, Tech Data, and more. Value-added resellers use the platform to create advanced sales quotes, launch their B2B eCommerce store along with free CRM and procurement solutions.
— Shiv Agarwal, Director, VARStreet, Inc
VARStreet has strengthened the security measure during 2021 through multiple ways that includes deployment of WAF. Securing the data is essential for VARStreet and to provide their services. The VARStreet team always wanted to ensure that customer sensitive data / information is always protected against breaches.
In order to maintain a secured environment, it needs tools as well as the processes and controls in place at the organization level that make a complete environment compliant and safe for the business.
To continue the efforts in the same direction and provide more confidence, peace of mind to their customers, VARStreet has started the process of SOC 2 Certification in Q4 '2021. As part of SOC 2 certification, every organization has to go through two-step, Type 1 & Type 2 reports (audits).
VASRtreet completed the SOC2 Type 1 in Q4, 2021 that indicates service organization’s system and the suitability of the design of controls. The report also describes the current systems and controls implemented in VARStreet along with it’s review. During the audit process, design sufficiency of all Administrative, Technical and Logical controls are validated.
Although the SOC 2 Type 1 report has its key benefits, VARStreet understands and is thriving for the final goal of completing the SOC 2 Type 2 audit (report) for the greater level of reliance that comes with it. We expect to achieve the same during the year 2022.
Shiv Agarwal, Director, VARStreet, Inc. said, “ This certification is evidence that the organization takes adequate measures to ensure there is no data breach. Every vendor has to undergo SOC2 certification to prove that they are safe to work with”.
About VARStreet:
VARStreet has been a recognized name in providing various sorts of B2B, B2G and B2C eCommerce and sales quoting solutions to IT and Office Supplies VARs, solution providers, and system integrators. Founded in 1999, VARStreet takes the rack of the preferred software solution for VARs and MSPs across the USA and Canada. The VARStreet eCommerce platform integrates with more than 45+ IT and Office Supplies distributors the likes of which include Ingram Micro, D&H, Syntex, and many more to offer a collective catalog of more than 7 million products and 1000 plus categories and sub-categories. Even IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners make use of the VARStreet eCommerce platform extensively.
