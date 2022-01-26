POSSIBLE PANDEMIC ENDING TECHNOLOGY FOUND IN ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA

Congressional Candidate Mike Cargile (CD35), has discovered within his district, a company with a solution to potentially end the pandemic.

This is the first solution I've seen that is both proactive and reactive at the same time. It is a game changer!” — Mike Cargile

POMONA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While on the campaign trail, Mike discovered ClearWorldUSA, a company with a groundbreaking technology (ClearCloud) to deploy, in aerosol form, a saltwater solution (HOCL) that kills the Covid virus in under a minute. This non-toxic liquid is organic, 100x more effective than bleach, is harmless to people, and can be used against a host of other harmful virus and bacteria.

Mike Cargile believes “Our immediate focus should be on schools, hospitals and first responders. This should happen quickly since our National and State governments have already designated billions to this end.”

“I’ve been looking for something, anything, that will end this pandemic. Instead of always being on the defensive, this will put us back on the offense and allow us to get ahead of whatever is unleashed next, including things like Smallpox and Hemorrhagic Fever.”

Cargile urges all Federal and State and Civic leaders to consider this “With ClearCloud devices in place, any enclosed area can now be made virus and bacteria free within minutes and the air in that space will continue to disinfect for hours. But the space will be COMPLETELY NON-TOXIC to humans and animals the whole time! Our politicians and policymakers now have the freedom (and responsibility) to rescind mandates and restrictions so children can return to the classrooms and businesses can stay open to the public.”

Mike Cargile is a Congressional Candidate for California’s 35th District running against Rep. Norma Torres. For more information on him, please visit www.CargileForCongress.com.

The ClearWorld Solution