REPUBLICAN CHALLENGER JOINS DEMOCRATIC INCUMBENT IN CALL FOR INVESTIGATION

Republican challenger Mike Cargile joins Democratic Rep Norma J Torres in a call for a Federal investigation into allegations of foreign influence in the race.

Foreign influence strikes at the very core of our Democratic processes and poisons the entire outcome.” — Mike Cargile

POMONA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 9 Nov 2022, Rep Norma Torres issued a Statement ( Torres_Statement ) regarding the potential outcome of the election for California’s 35th Congressional District. In this Statement she expressed her disappointment “in the lack of enforcement in our judicial system to address foreign interference in our elections”.

She also went on to state that many attacks were orchestrated by President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador and that “This kind of flagrant manipulation of our electoral politics demands a strong response by the federal government to counteract misinformation, harassment, and lies directed by foreign governments to influence our democratic system.”

After careful consideration, the Cargile campaign has chosen to join Rep Torres in her call for an investigation into the allegations of foreign interference in the race.

In a Recent Statement ( Cargile_Statement ), Cargile asserts that “We believe that many of the attacks against our campaign may have originated, or been coordinated, from outside the United States due to our vigorous support of security and democracy in Latin America.”

Ultimately, the Cargile campaign believes that “If foreign interference occurred in our race, then our Federal Government is duty bound under Article 4 Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution as well as the the 5th and 14th Amendments not to certify the results of the election and to re-run it immediately!”

The campaign also believes that “The Democratic process for the citizens of California’s 35th Congressional district must be safeguarded at all costs! Each of the 375,000 voters has a civil right to have their vote cast and legally counted without foreign interference of any kind. There can be no higher priority for our elected officials than to try and restore faith and confidence in our elections at this time.”

Mike Cargile is a Congressional Candidate for California’s 35th District running against Rep Norma Torres. For more information on him, please visit www.CargileForCongress.com.