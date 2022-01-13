U.S. CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE DISCOVERS NEW TECHNOLOGY TO HELP END THE PANDEMIC

Campaign Logo for Congressional Candidate Mike Cargile

Mike Cargile (California District 35), has discovered within his district, a company with a solution to effectively end the pandemic around the globe.

This is the silver bullet we have all been waiting for.” — Mike Cargile

POMONA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While campaigning, Mike encountered ClearWorldUSA, a company with a unique technology (ClearCloud) to deploy, in aerosol form, a saltwater solution (HOCL) that kills the Covid virus in under a minute. This non-toxic liquid is organic, is 100x more effective than bleach, is harmless to people, and can be used against a host of other harmful virus and bacteria.

Mike Cargile believes “Our immediate focus should be on covering schools, hospitals and first responders. This should happen quickly since our National and State governments have already designated billions and billions to this end.”

“I’ve been looking for something, anything, that will allow us to become proactive in our approach to this pandemic, instead of always being on the defensive. This will put us back on the offense and allow us to get ahead of whatever is unleashed next.”

Cargile urges all Federal and State leaders to “Please, let us put aside the rancor of partisan politics and galvanize the might of US manufacturing behind a global effort to end the pandemic.”

Cargile plans to pursue a further expansion of our USMCA Agreement in this fight. “I would also invite all of our Central American neighbors to join us in this historic effort as well. The greatest security measure we can ever have at our Southern border would be a safe, successful and self-reliant Mexico and Central America. I would love to see our USMCA Agreement become our USMCAC Agreement.”

Mike Cargile is a Congressional Candidate for California’s 35th District running against Rep. Norma Torres. For more information on him, please visit www.CargileForCongress.com.

The ClearWorld Solution to ending the global pandemic