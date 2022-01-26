DR. MITCHELL JOSEPHS HOSTS FREE SEMINAR ON “TEETH FOR LIFE”
Make a New Year Resolution for Oral Health this Year and Learn the Most Important Tips for Keeping your Teeth HealthyPALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you been to your dentist lately?! According to a survey of the RAND American Life Panel and published by the International Association for Dental Research, nearly half of respondents (46.7%) reported delaying going to the dentist or receiving dental care due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among adults who reported delaying dental care due to the pandemic, 74.7% reported delaying a checkup, 12.4% reported delaying care to address something that was bothering them, and 10.5% reported delaying care to get planned treatment.
To incentivize the public to take control of their dental health, Dr. Mitchell Josephs, a general, cosmetic and implant dentist with more than 30 years of experience and owner of PalmBeachDentist.com, is hosting a free dental seminar open to the public this Friday. Topics include: how to choose a dental office, veneers, implant surgery choices, high tech dental options and more. Attendees will have the chance to speak directly to Dr. Josephs and learn the risks of delaying dental care, what they should ask during their next appointment, and more.
Dr. Josephs is also personally donating $25 to the St. Mary’s Hospital Pediatric Oncology Center in the name of each attendee that attends the seminar. Every attendee also receives a copy of Dr. Josephs’ book: “More Tooth Talk: What educated Dental Patients Need to Know about 21st Century Dental Treatment.”
WHEN: Friday, January 28, 2022 from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM
WHERE: Double Tree Hotel, 4431 PGA Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
WHO: Dr. Mitchell Josephs, General, Implant and Cosmetic Dentist, with more than 30 years of experience. Dr. Mitchell Josephs owns the Palm Beach practice www.PalmBeachDentist.com.
DETAILS: To register, please email drjosephs@palmbeachdentist.com or call 561-832-2917. Registrants must provide their cell phone number and email address. Please feel free to suggest topics that interest you. Seating is limited with proper spacing between chairs.
Topics covered during the seminar to include:
Porcelain Veneers for an amazing 2022 smile.
No-Cut dental implant surgical technique for faster, more comfortable healing.
Digital X-rays for minimizing radiation
Intra-oral camera: finding problems X-rays cannot pick up.
Complex full mouth crown and implant reconstruction, simplified.
Why “teeth in a day” can be very risky.
Why you should beware of TV commercial and internet advice for dentistry.
Digital Impressions with iTero: No more gagging goop!
Super comfortable shots with electronic anesthesia.
Securing loose dentures with special implant attachments.
Alternatives to crowns to preserve healthy tooth structure.
About Dr. Mitchell Josephs
Dr. Mitchell Josephs practices Implant Cosmetic and General Dentistry with an emphasis on implants, veneers and complex crown and bridge treatment. Dr. Josephs is dedicated to giving patients comprehensive treatment along with the respect and compassion they deserve. Providing both long-term and short-term dental care, Dr. Josephs upholds his promise of giving every patient the best care possible. For more information, visit https://palmbeachdentist.com/.
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
+1 561-310-9921
