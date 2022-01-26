JFS at Home Hires Tricia Jacobs as Community Liaison for JFS at Home
Jacobs Will Provide Education on Private Duty Homecare Services to Geriatric Care Professional
JFS at Home’s offering is second to none and I am very excited and honored to join the organization and to help spread the word about the unique qualities and programs we offer to seniors”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boca Raton based JFS at Home, a non-profit licensed home health agency that is affiliated with Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services (Rales JFS), announced today the appointment of Tricia Jacobs as the new Community Liaison. In her role, Jacobs is responsible for promoting JFS at Home services to a current and developing network of community professionals in the arena of Geriatric Care. She will educate professionals about private duty homecare and the unique qualities of JFS at Home.
JFS at Home is one of only three non-profit home health agencies in Palm Beach County. South Florida continues to see a caregiver shortage, and with many older people living in the area unable to afford care, agencies like JFS at Home are in high demand. The organization’s partnership with Rales JFS enables the agency to subsidize the cost of home care for clients and families who cannot afford services.
“Professionals in the arena of Geriatric Care often seek quality home care services for their residents, patients, or clients,” said Jacobs. “JFS at Home’s offering is second to none and I am very excited and honored to join the organization and to help spread the word about the unique qualities and programs we offer to seniors.”
Most recently, Jacobs held the position of Community Relations Manager at Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences, a continuing care community in Boca Raton. There, she assisted in admissions and was active in community outreach to health professional, physicians, hospitals and care managers within Palm Beach County. Jacobs has worked in the senior living industry for over 15 years.
JFS at Home focuses on non-medical, private duty needs, and over the past five years, the agency has helped clients transition from semi-independent to assisted living care, from memory care on to end of life. JFS at Home helps seniors age in place and offers different levels of support, often complementing skilled nursing and hospice care.
JFS at Home currently offers clients the following services:
• Personal Care: Baths, showers, dressing, grooming, oral hygiene, skin care, and toileting.
• Mobility: Range of motion exercises, ambulation, transfers, assistance with cane/walker use.
• Meal Preparation: Preparation of meals according to dietary needs and assistance with feeding.
• Assistance with Self-administration of Medication: Ensuring that clients take medications at prescribed time.
• Light Housekeeping: Changing bed linen, washing dishes, light laundry, emptying trash, etc.
• Companionship: Socialization and encouragement to participate in recreational activities; assistance with shopping, errands, and appointments; and advocacy in the healthcare setting.
• Transportation: Errands, doctor’s appointments, grocery shopping, etc.
• Respite Care: Relief for Family Caregivers.
• Geriatric Care Management: Case management for seniors in need of various types of assistance.
Over the years, JFS at Home has offered expert care and excelled in their ability to advise families in need of managing their aging loved ones. JFS at Home continues to expand their team, adding client-focused and professionally experienced Companions, Home Health Aides and Certified Nursing Assistants to care for and assist seniors in the aging process.
For additional information visit www.jfshome.org or contact Marissa Gordon, Administrator, at 561.852.HOME (4663) or MarissaG@JFSHome.Org.
About JFS at Home
JFS at Home is a nonprofit organization that provides the full-spectrum of private duty home care for seniors so they can remain living at home where they feel most comfortable with the greatest level of wellness, dignity and independence throughout life. Such services are often a welcomed alternative to moving to a nursing system or assisted living facility. Learn more at www.jfshome.org.
About Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services
For 40 years, Rales JFS has provided help, hope and humanity through their comprehensive range of programs that serve people of all ages and beliefs. With locations in Boca Raton and Delray Beach, programs include food and financial assistance, affordable counseling and mental health services, senior services, programs for children and families, career and employment services and many volunteer opportunities. To learn more, visit www.ralesjfs.org or email info@ralesjfs.org.
