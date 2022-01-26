JFS at Home Hires Tricia Jacobs as Community Liaison for JFS at Home

Share This Article

News Provided By

JFS at Home Tricia Jacobs, Community Liaison JFS at Home

Jacobs Will Provide Education on Private Duty Homecare Services to Geriatric Care Professional

JFS at Home’s offering is second to none and I am very excited and honored to join the organization and to help spread the word about the unique qualities and programs we offer to seniors” — Tricia Jacobs, Community Liaison JFS at Home