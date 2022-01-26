RECRUITMENT NOTICE - Director of Operations

Position Title: Director of Operations Job ID: 15725 Open To: Public Open Period: 1/25/2022- 2/4/2022

Position Overview: The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) assists the Mayor in the coordination, planning, supervision, and execution of economic development efforts in the District of Columbia with the goal of creating and preserving affordable housing, creating jobs, and increasing tax revenue. DMPED pursues policies and programs that create strong neighborhoods, support the local economy, and provide residents with pathways to the middle class. More information is available on the DMPED’s website at dmped.dc.gov. DMPED is seeking a Director of Operations to lead its Operations unit.

The Operations Unit is responsible for executing DMPED’s administrative, office management and human resources functions. This includes developing and executing agency policies and procedures, handling employee recruitment and onboarding, and ensuring smooth operation of business functions and IT systems. The work involves a range of administrative and operational responsibility for complex agency problems and intersects with various program areas.

Position Description: As Director of Operations at DMPED, you will provide analytical, operational, and managerial oversight and leadership in maintaining the daily operational functions of the agency. This position reports to the Chief of Staff and works closely with the agency’s business unit leaders. Responsibilities include:

Supervise staff responsible for carrying out the day-to-day functions of the office, including technology systems, supplies, and processes.

Oversee human resources functions, including but not limited to hiring, onboarding, employee/labor relations, performance management, training, accommodations and leave policies.

Provide counsel on complex human resources matters.

Identify opportunities to improve business operations by designing or revising processes or policies.

Provide strategic leadership in anticipating and addressing challenges and opportunities related to DMPED’s human resources and business operations.

Experience/Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in business administration, public administration or related field

7+ years of relevant experience

Superior knowledge of operational functions and principles, including employee management, customer service, project management, IT.

Strong working knowledge of industry regulations and legislative guidelines, particularly human resources.

Proven ability to streamline and implement new structures and roles that create speed, efficiency, and support rapidly shifting business demands.

Exceptional verbal and written communications and project management skills.

High level of emotional intelligence and ability to handle sensitive interpersonal matters.

Demonstrated advanced experience with Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint is required. Experience with programs that support effective process mapping and/or project management is preferred.

Excellent judgment, systems thinking with ability to connect organizational objectives to Operations unit priorities and staff assignments.

Ability to understand workforce and workplace trends and strategically address the implications they could have on the agency’s operations.

Salary: This position is a grade 14 on the District Government’s Management Supervisory Service salary scale. The salary ranges from $110,00 to $153,999. Actual salary is determined by a variety of factors, including: years of experience, applicant qualifications, internal equity comparisons, and agency organizational structure.

Application Process: This position is posted on the DC government’s Department of Human Resources (DCHR) website. Interested applicants are encouraged to follow the steps below to apply for the position: