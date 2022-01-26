Submit Release
Re: ROAD CLOSURE FOR VT ROUTE 14 IN CALAIS

The roadway is now open to traffic in both lanes. Debris is still being cleared from the area so please continue to drive carefully.  

Thank you for your patience!

Mimi Serna Ginsburg

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

From: Bulger, Michelle via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Tuesday, January 25, 2022 2:37 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; AOT - TMC <AOT.TMC@vermont.gov>; DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov> Subject: ROAD CLOSURE FOR VT ROUTE 14 IN CALAIS

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

MIDDLESEX

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

VT ROUTE 14 IN CALAIS IS CLOSED in the area of MARSHFIELD ROAD due to a CRASH.

 

This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

Michelle Bulger

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd Williston VT

Phone: 802.878.7111/ Fax: 802.878.3173

 

