Re: ROAD CLOSURE FOR VT ROUTE 14 IN CALAIS

The roadway is now open to traffic in both lanes. Debris is still being cleared from the area so please continue to drive carefully.

Thank you for your patience!

Mimi Serna Ginsburg Emergency Communications Dispatcher I VSP Williston PSAP 2777 St. George Rd Williston, VT 05495 802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173

From: Bulger, Michelle via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Tuesday, January 25, 2022 2:37 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; AOT - TMC <AOT.TMC@vermont.gov>; DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov> Subject: ROAD CLOSURE FOR VT ROUTE 14 IN CALAIS