In Trump Time Podcast Red Hot on Chartable

New podcast from former White House Trade Czar Peter Navarro moving fast up the Apple Podcasts Charts

The January 6 Committee doesn't want me because the facts in the In Trump Time book clearly contradict their fiction of Donald Trump somehow being involved in the violence on Capitol Hill.”
— Peter Navarro
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its launch last month, the In Trump Time podcast of former White House Trade Czar has moved fast up the charts and has broken the Top 30 on Apple podcasts. This podcast is a companion to Navarro's best-selling book In Trump Time: A Journal of America's Plague Year and it is taking on the major topics of the day from the perspective of how a Trump administration would be handling the crises we are facing VERSUS what the Biden regime is actually doing.

Now in its 21st episode, the In Trump Time podcast has focused on issues ranging from the relationship of the failed economic policies of the Biden regime to recent stock market turmoil to Biden's Get Soft on China strategy and probing the events surrounding the January 6 Capitol Hill confrontation.

In the latest episode, Navarro provides an incisive behind-the-scenes look at a no-holds barred highly contentious interview with MSNBC's Ari Melber. According to Navarro: "The buried lead in the interview is that I have not been subpoenaed by the January 6 Committee." Says Navarro: They don't want me because the facts in the In Trump Time book clearly contradict their narrative and fiction of Donald Trump somehow being involved in the violence on Capitol Hill. The Green Bay Sweep says otherwise."

When pressed by Melber about Trump's role, Navarro asks: "Where was the Capitol Hill police that day? Where was the National Guard? Why wasn't the Capitol fortified despite ample warnings of possible violence."

Peter Navarro
In Trump Time
+1 202-489-7479
email us here

